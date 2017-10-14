The Asian Age | News

SIT releases sketches of suspects in Gauri Lankesh murder, says no bias in probe

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 14, 2017, 12:07 pm IST
Updated : Oct 14, 2017, 12:20 pm IST

SIT Chief BK Singh said that there was no bias in the investigation and they had questioned 200-250 people so far.

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead on September 5 on the doorstep of her house in Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Gauri Lankesh was shot dead on September 5 on the doorstep of her house in Bengaluru. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bengaluru: In a major turn of events, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday released the sketches of suspects who may have been involved in the killing of journalist-cum-activist Gauri Lankesh.

"Based on the infomation, we made sketches. We want people to cooperate and hence we are releasing the sketches," SIT Chief BK Singh said.

He added that there was no bias in the investigation and they had questioned 200-250 people so far.

"There are two suspects. However, two of the sketches are similar because they are made by two artists based on different eyewitness accounts," he added.

Singh further added that they also have a video of the recce done by the suspects which they will release.

"We cannot ascertain religion of suspects by external appearances like tilak or earrings as it would be misleading," he said.

Her supporters have since alleged that her killing was the result of a vendetta by Right-wing groups like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for writing against the group in her tabloid.

Singh further said that the SIT cannot confirm if the weapons used were the same as those in the murder of rationalist MM Kalburgi.

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead on September 5 on the doorstep of her house in Bengaluru.

Tags: gauri lankesh, gauri lankesh murder, bk singh, mm kalburg
