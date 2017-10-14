The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Oct 14, 2017

India, All India

BJP likely to pick candidates for Himachal Pradesh poll today

ANI
Published : Oct 14, 2017, 12:50 pm IST
Updated : Oct 14, 2017, 12:51 pm IST

The BJP Central Election Committee will finalise the party's candidates in the meeting in Delhi on Saturday for the election.

The committee comprises of top leaders including party president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The committee comprises of top leaders including party president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is likely to pick the candidates for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh assembly election, on Saturday.

The BJP Central Election Committee will finalise the party's candidates in the meeting in Delhi on Saturday for the election, which is scheduled to be held on the November 9.

The committee comprises of top leaders including party president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP lost to Congress in the 2012 assembly elections, where Virbhadra Singh took over the chair as the Chief Minister of the state.

Earlier this year, BJP won the Shimla Municipal Elections by securing 17 out of 34 seats.

Tags: bjp, himachal pradesh assembly election, bjp central election committee, amit shah, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

