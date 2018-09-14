The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 14, 2018 | Last Update : 06:10 PM IST

India, All India

Rahul Gandhi appoints 9 news AICC secretaries, forms Telangana screening panel

PTI
Published : Sep 14, 2018, 5:31 pm IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2018, 5:31 pm IST

Gandhi also cleared appointment of Nana Patole as chairman of Kisan Khet Mazdoor Congress, with immediate effect.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday cleared the appointment of nine new AICC secretaries and a screening committee for poll-bound Telangana. (Photo: File | ANI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday cleared the appointment of nine new AICC secretaries and a screening committee for poll-bound Telangana. (Photo: File | ANI)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday cleared the appointment of nine new AICC secretaries and a screening committee for poll-bound Telangana.

Senior Congress leader Bhakt Charan Dass is the chairperson of Telangana Screening committee, while Jothimani Sennimalai and Sharmistha Mukherjee have been made members of the panel.

Gandhi also cleared the appointment of Nana Patole, a former MP, as chairman of the Kisan Khet Mazdoor (farmers-farm labourers) Congress, with immediate effect, a statement from AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot said. He hails from Maharashtra and had resigned from the BJP and joined the Congress earlier this year.

Patole, currently the vice president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, was elected to the Lok Sabha on a BJP ticket from Bhandara-Gondiya in 2014 defeating NCP heavyweight and former Union Civil Aviation Minister Praful Patel, but quit the party in December accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of failing to address issues of farmers.

Zenith Sangma from Meghalaya was made Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, Charles Pyngrope of Meghalaya was made AICC Secretary for Manipur, while Manipur's Victor Keishing was made Secretary for Meghalaya.

Ampareen Lyngdoh was made secretary for Meghayala and Pradyut Bordoloi from Assam was made secretary for Nagaland, while Pradyot Deb Burman from Tripura was made AICC secretary of Sikkim, another statement from Gehlot said.

Bhupen Kumar Borah, who hails from Assam, has been appointed AICC Secretary and assigned the state of Tripura while Sudhir Sharma from Himachal Pradesh has been assigned Jammu and Kashmir. Sirivella Prasad from Andhra Pradesh has been made Secretary for Tamil Nadu.

The Congress president also approved the appointment of Mehendra Singh Bodh as acting chairman of SC department of Madhya Pradesh PCC.

Besides, Lalit Mehra was made the chairman of the research department for Rajasthan, B S Shiju for Kerala PCC and Ulhas Parab for Goa PCC and Idris Gandhi as chairman of the research department for Chhattisgarh PCC.

Tags: congress, rahul gandhi, telangana screening panel, ashok gehlot
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport launched

2

Rajkumar Hirani accepts he made changes in Sanju script to create empathy for Dutt

3

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for sun-kissed Alia Bhatt, see photo

4

Tiger breaks silence on Hrithik-Disha controversy, reacts to SOTY 2 no-kissing clause

5

Watch: This Odisha cop controls traffic with his dance moves

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham