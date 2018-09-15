Case against Missonaries of Jesus for releasing nun's photograph

Kerala police filed case against Missionaries of Jesus for releasing photo of nun with bishop she has accused of rape.

the religious congregation to which the nun who accused Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal of raping her belongs to released the photograph of the victim and the perpetrator seated together in a group. (Photo: File | PTI)

Kochi: The Kerala police on Friday filed a case against Missionaries of Jesus for releasing the photograph of the nun with the bishop she has accused of rape.

The Kottayam police has also directed the local police to register victim’s statement.

Earlier on Friday, the religious congregation to which the nun who accused Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal of raping her belongs to released the photograph of the victim and the perpetrator seated together in a group.

Also Read: Missionaries of Jesus flouts anti-rape law, reveals identity of Kerala nun

The congregation claimed that the May 23, 2015 photograph was taken when the nun was attending a private function along with Bishop Franco Mulakkal. They claimed that the nun had attended several such functions with Mulakkal.

In a press release, the congregation also accused the victim, her five fellow nuns and four others of conspiring against the bishop. It alleged that the nuns had "violated the discipline of the congregation" several times and even refused to renew their vows-- a very important step in the life of a nun in a convent.

The nun has accused Roman Catholic priest Franco Mulakkal of sexually assaulting her multiple time between 2014 and 2016.

The bishop has, however, refuted the allegations as "baseless and concocted", insisting she levelled charges against the catholic order as it had rejected her demand for favours.