Smriti Irani to chair I&B panel meeting in Goa on Thursday

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 14, 2017, 2:49 am IST
The move is expected to further enhance the cooperation between the two nations in the field of film making.

I&B Minister Smriti Irani
New Delhi: The parliamentary consultative committee on information and broadcasting will meet in Goa on Thursday to discuss various issues facing the broadcasting, media and entertainment sectors.

The meeting has been convened in Goa as the I&B ministry is also expected to review the preparations for upcoming annual International Film Festival.   

It is understood that though the meeting of the consultative committee is generally held in New Delhi, it has been organised in Goa this time to help enable in the preparation for the upcoming Iffi.

Sources said the I&B minister Smriti Irani will chair the meeting where MPs will be briefed about the various steps being taken by the ministry for improvement of the sectors. It is understood that after the consultative committee meet, Ms Irani is expected to hold intensive talks for the film festival with all stakeholders.

The ministry had also recently decided to give National Film Development Corporation the charge for organising film festivals in the country. And as a first step towards the move, it has been tasked to organise the Iffi, taking it away from the charge of the Directorate of Film Festivals which used to organise this festival each year.

At this year’s Iffi, Canada will be the “Focus Country”. The move is expected to further enhance the cooperation between the two nations in the field of film making. The decision to nominate Canada as the focus country is significant and in keeping with the policy of Narendra Modi government to promote  cultural exchange with nation’s that have strong ties with India and a large expatriate population.

Tags: smriti irani, international film festival, national film development corporation

