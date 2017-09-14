LeT chief Abu Ismail involved in Amarnath attack gunned down in J&K

Abu Ismail was involved in Amarnath attack earlier in 2017.

Lashkar commander Abu Ismail gunned down by Security forces in Nowgam. (Photo: J&K Police)

Srinagar: Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Abu Ismail was killed along with an associate in a brief gunbattle with government forces in Aarigam area of Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday, police said.

An official said the gunfight ensued after government forces cordoned off the area following inputs about the presence of militants.

He said both the bodies were recovered.

The identity of second militants is being ascertained, said the official.

Seven Amarnath pilgrims, including six women, were killed and at least 12 others wounded when a bus they were travelling in was caught in a crossfire between militants and the Jammu and Kashmir police in southern Anantnag district on July 10.

It was the worst attack on the Amarnath Yatra since 2000.

Commenting on the killing of LeT chief Abu Ismail, DG CRPF Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar said, "This is a huge achievement. The terrorist was responsible for the attack on Amarnath Yatra."

Mobile internet services were blocked in Srinagar after the encounter.