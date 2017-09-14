Jammu Rajdhani Express derails at New Delhi railway station; none injured

The incident took place around 6 am when the train was entering the platform; nobody was injured.

A coach of Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express derailed on Thursday at the New Delhi Railway station. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A coach of Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani Express derailed on Thursday at the New Delhi Railway station, but no one was injured in the incident, a Northern Railway spokesperson said.

The incident took place around 6 am when the train was entering the platform, the spokesperson said.

#Visuals Last coach of Jammu Rajdhani derailed on arrival at New Delhi Railway Station at 6 am; no injuries or casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/yHacTUcn4o — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2017

The incident is the latest in a series of rail accidents in this month.

On September 7, seven coaches of Jabalpur-bound Shaktipunj Express jumped the rails near the Obra Dam station in Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh at around 6:25 am while the engine and power car of the Ranchi-Delhi Rajdhani Express derailed near Minto Bridge in Delhi, injuring a person.

Two wagons of a goods train derailed in Khandala in Maharashtra on the same day.