Gauri Lankesh killing: Fresh leads hint at financial angle

THE ASIAN AGE. | BALA CHAUHAN
Published : Sep 14, 2017, 12:31 am IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2017, 2:29 am IST

The team inspected Indira’s four-acre farmhouse in Nelmangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru, reportedly in search of some documents.

Activists take part in a protest rally against the killing of journalist Gauri Lankesh at India Gate. (Photo: AFP)
Bengaluru: The special investigation team (SIT), which is probing the murder of journalist, editor and activist Gauri Lankesh on September 5 outside her house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, has reportedly got some “leads, which may suggest financial and personal reasons behind her murder. They, however, need to be verified,” said an official source on condition of anonymity.

On Wednesday, the team inspected Indira’s four-acre farmhouse in Nelmangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru, reportedly in search of some documents. They questioned Indrajit with whom Gauri didn’t share a good rapport after a public spat between them in 2005 over the ownership of Lankesh Patrike.

According to informed sources, the SIT met Gauri’s mother Indira Lankesh last weekend and reportedly asked her for the property documents, which will throw light on how the family property and assets have been divided; among her and her three children — Gauri and her siblings Indrajit and Kavita.

“The SIT, which is exploring the three prominent angles behind her murder, of the alleged involvement of the Right or Left wings or people close to her, has reportedly got some important clues, which allegedly suggest financial and personal reasons behind her murder,” the officer said. Sources told this newspaper that someone who knew her and her movements had reportedly informed her killers that fatal evening.

“Who would have most benefitted with her death and what could have been the motive, behind her elimination are the key questions that need to be investigated. Though Gauri was a very well-known figure, her growing political clout; whether it was for government advertisements, which were reportedly committed to her for her weekly tabloid after she met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently or her political views on the controversial issue of minority tag for her community – the Lingayats – may have aggravated the frayed nerves of some people, who may have felt insecure or threatened by her growing stature,” he said.

