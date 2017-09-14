The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 14, 2017 | Last Update : 03:42 AM IST

India, All India

Citizenship for Chakma, Hajong sparks off furore

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Sep 14, 2017, 2:42 am IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2017, 3:06 am IST

There are now more than three lakh Chakma and Hajong refugees in Arunachal Pradesh.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: The home ministry’s decision to grant citizenship to nearly one lakh Chakma and Hajong may create unrest in the frontier state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Hawa Bagang, president of the All-Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union, which is spearheading the agitation against Chakma-Hajong refugees, said any move to impose the burden of Chakma and Hajong refugees on Arunachal will be met with resistance. “The home ministry should try to understand the sentiment of Arunachali people before taking any decision on this issue,” Mr Bagang said.

“We have no problem if government of India grants citizenship to Chakma and Hajong refugees but before doing it, home ministry should take them out of Arunachal Pradesh and give settlement in the state where they intend to give settlement,” he said.

He said that anger among the people is such that youth may take to arms to resist the move of giving citizenship to Chakma and Hajong refugees in the frontier state. He said, “Arunachal Pradesh has been accorded special constitutional status and rights of indigenous people has been protected by Inner-Line Permit. Any move to grant them citizenship without removing them from the state would infringe upon the existing constitutional provision.”

There are now more than three lakh Chakma and Hajong refugees in Arunachal Pradesh. Though migration started five decades ago from the erstwhile East Pakistan when about 56 families first migrated to the state in 1966 but it continued even now and their population has grown to three lakh.

Chakmas and Hajongs were originally residents of Chittagong Hill Tracts in the erstwhile East Pakistan. They left their homeland when it was submerged by the Kaptai dam project in the 1960s.

The Chakmas, who are Buddhists, and the Hajongs, who are Hindus, also allegedly faced religious persecution and entered India through the then Lushai Hills district of Assam (now Mizoram).

The Centre moved the majority of them to the Northeast Frontier Agency, which is now Arunachal Pradesh.

The Chakma and hajong don’t have citizenship and land rights but are provided basic amenities by the state government.

The angry reaction from AAPSU came on Wednesday after a high-level meeting convened by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval among others in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Tags: hajong refugees, chakma refugees, hawa bagang

MOST POPULAR

1

New malware spreads through active Bluetooth connections

2

The Man Booker Prize announces shortlist for 2017

3

Samsung eyes on foldable Note launch next year

4

Britons among most depressed people in the Western world

5

Drastically reduce asthma symptoms with diet and exercise

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham