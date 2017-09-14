The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 14, 2017 | Last Update : 08:18 PM IST

India, All India

6 accused get clean chit in Alwar lynching, 'betrayal' say victim’s family

PTI
Published : Sep 14, 2017, 6:40 pm IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2017, 6:42 pm IST

Nine others, however, continue to face criminal charges in connection with Khan's killing, according to officials.

55-year-old Pehlu Khan was beaten to death on April 1 in Rajasthan's Alwar district by a mob of gau rakshaks. (Photo: Screengrab)
 55-year-old Pehlu Khan was beaten to death on April 1 in Rajasthan's Alwar district by a mob of gau rakshaks. (Photo: Screengrab)

Jaipur: Six persons held in connection with the lynching of a 55-year-old man, Pehlu Khan, whose killing triggered a massive outrage earlier this year, have been given a clean chit by the Rajasthan police.

The police claimed that the clean chit had been given on the basis of evidence even as the victim's son termed it a "betrayal" and asserted that the family would seek another probe.

Nine others, however, continue to face criminal charges in connection with Khan's killing, according to officials.

"Six persons have been given a clean chit in the investigation into the Pehlu Khan case," ADG (CID-CB), Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

He added that the clean chit was given on the basis of statements of those present on the scene of the crime, photographs and mobile phone location records.

Those given a clean chit were Hukum Chand, Om Prakash, Sudhir Yadav, Rahul Saini, Navin Sharma and Jagmal Yadav, Singh said.

Earlier, Khan had named the six persons as being among those who had attacked him, he said.

The Pehlu Khan lynching case was handed over to the crime investigation department-crime branch (CID-CB) in July. The CB-CID had on September 1, handed over its report to the Alwar police, officials said.

Expressing shock at the development, Khan's son Irshad, who was with him at the time of the assault, said that the family would fight till the last breath to get justice.

"This is betrayal. We heard the names (of the accused) when they attacked. How can they be given clean chit? We will seek an inquiry again," he said.

Nine more people continue to face charges in connection with Khan's murder. The police, so far, has arrested seven of these, of which five later got bail. Two others are absconding, officials said.

Khan and others were allegedly attacked by cow vigilantes in Alwar on April 1 while they were on their way to Haryana after purchasing cattle in Rajasthan. Khan, a dairy farmer, succumbed to injuries two days later.

Khan and those along with him were attacked as the mob suspected them of illegally smuggling cattle.

Tags: lynching, pehlu khan, gau rakshaks, alwar lynching
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

FaceID doesn't have any issue, says Apple

2

Huge chunk of remote Shetland island goes on sale for £600k

3

Here are the highlights of the final day of New York Fashion Week

4

Here's why you could be hitting snooze on your alarm and dozing off

5

Most successful people are born in this month, new study claims

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The event was an opportunity to share experiences, and discuss challenges and ways to overcome them. (Photo: AP)

Dwarfs meet at festival in South Africa's Modimolle

Harare international carnival is a series of programmes and festivities aimed at advancing arts, culture and heritage of Zimbabwe. According to the tourism authority of the country, it is aimed at celebrating diversity, getting communities together, getting to know another in the love and harmony that builds Zimbabwe into a peaceful and promising place for everyone. (Photo: AP)

Zimbabwe Carnival: Celebration of culture and creativity

Created in 1943 by Eleanor Lambert, press director of the American fashion industry’s first promotional organization, the New York Dress Institute, New York Fashion Week, held in February and September of each year, is a semi-annual series of events, when international fashion collections are shown to buyers, the press and the general public. (Photo: AP)

It is a fashion extravaganza at the New York Fashion Week

Cambodians on Wednesday began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photo: AP)

Cambodians honour ancestors during Pchum Ben festival

From gently cooked beef tenderloin, to some spicy braised radicchio and caramel apple tarts, we share pictures of some scrumptious edibles. (Photo: AP)

Myriad shades from delectable dishes made around the world

On the fifteenth day the realms of Heaven and Hell and the realm of the living are open and both Taoists and Buddhists perform rituals to transmute and absolve the sufferings of the deceased. Others give ritualistic offerings of food and light incensed sticks for the ghosts who come down (Photo: AP)

Spirits enter land of living at the Hungry Ghost Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham