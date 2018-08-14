The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018 | Last Update : 09:34 AM IST

India, All India

Will shut your mouth forever: Shehla Rashid gets SMS threat from mafia don

PTI
Published : Aug 14, 2018, 9:02 am IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2018, 9:03 am IST

Shehla Rashid Shora said mafia don Ravi Poojary had warned her, Umar Khalid and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani to shut up.

Student activist Shehla Rashid Shora on Monday filed a case in Srinagar against mafia don Ravi Poojary for allegedly threatening her. (Photo: File)
 Student activist Shehla Rashid Shora on Monday filed a case in Srinagar against mafia don Ravi Poojary for allegedly threatening her. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Student activist Shehla Rashid Shora on Monday filed a case in Srinagar against mafia don Ravi Poojary for allegedly threatening her -- on a day when JNU student leader Umar Khalid was attacked in Delhi.

"FIR number 45/2018 u/s (under section) 506 RPC filed by J&K Police against Ravi Poojary on my complaint," Rashid said on Twitter.

She said Ravi Poojary had warned her, Khalid and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani to shut up.

"Meanwhile, got this death threat from right-wing Hindutvawadi fundamentalist Ravi Poojary. He warns Umar Khalid, Jignesh Mevani and me to shut up! Threat by SMS #DigitalIndia," she said.

In a message to Rashid - the screenshot of which the student activist put up on Twitter - Poojary said, "Just shut your mouth or we will shut your mouth forever. Tell Umar Khalid and Jignesh Mewani also. Mafia don Ravi Poojary".

A gunshot rang out at Constitution Club in the high security area near Parliament in Delhi on Monday when an unidentified man targeted Khalid, who escaped unhurt, witnesses said.

Also Read: JNU student Umar Khalid shot at in high security area in Delhi, unhurt

 

Tags: shehla rashid shora, ravi poojary, jawaharlal nehru university, jammu and kashmir police
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Here’s a beer that is scientifically designed to increase your sex drive

2

Watch trailer: Varun, Anushka’s ‘Mad in India’ venture Sui Dhaaga is high on emotions

3

Pakistan’s ‘chaiwala’ MNA-elect turns out to be a millionaire

4

KJo calls Takht K3G of Mughal era, opens on SLB comparison, Ranveer is Dara Shikoh

5

Sonakshi Sinha is 'shocked' no one's offered her dance film yet!

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham