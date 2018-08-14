The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018 | Last Update : 06:22 PM IST

India, All India

What action has been taken in cases of child sexual abuse, SC asks Centre

PTI
Published : Aug 14, 2018, 5:25 pm IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2018, 5:25 pm IST

SC had termed as 'horrific' the case of alleged sexual abuse of girls in Muzaffarpur and pulled up state government for funding it.

A bench headed by Madan B Lokur referred to the data placed before it by the Centre and observed that 1,575 children, including 286 boys, have been sexually or physically abused in the shelter homes in different parts of the country. (Photo: File)
 A bench headed by Madan B Lokur referred to the data placed before it by the Centre and observed that 1,575 children, including 286 boys, have been sexually or physically abused in the shelter homes in different parts of the country. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed concern over sexual abuse of children living in shelter homes across the country and asked the Centre what action was being taken in the cases of 1,575 minor victims.

A bench headed by Madan B Lokur referred to the data placed before it by the Centre and observed that 1,575 children, including 286 boys, have been sexually or physically abused in the shelter homes in different parts of the country.

Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that also comprised Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Deepak Gupta, that the government has informed the states about the abuse of 1,575 children last year itself.

"1,575 boys and girls are victims of sexual and physical abuse. What have you done about it? Which are the shelter homes where they are kept? What action the states have taken on this," the bench asked the ASG.

The ASG told the bench that she would get instruction on this issue and get back to the court. Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar, appearing for Bihar government, told the bench that they have no objection if the social audit report of shelter homes in the state prepared by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) was made public.

The bench directed the Bihar government to make the report public. The Bihar government also told the court that three organisations, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, were already looking into the psycho-social aspect of the girls who were allegedly raped and sexually abused at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur.

An anguished Supreme Court had on August 7 said that women and girls were getting raped "left, right and centre" across the country, as it cited the National Crime Records Bureau data on four such incidents being reported per day on an average and had stressed that action has to be taken stop such crimes.

It had termed as "horrific" the case of alleged sexual abuse of girls in an NGO-run shelter home at Muzaffarpur and pulled up the state government for funding such an institution without verifying its credentials. On August 2, the bench had said that investigation in the Muzaffarpur case be conducted with the assistance of professional counsellors or qualified child psychologists appointed in consultation with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences Bangalore, TISS and AIIMS, Delhi.

Tags: supreme court, child sex abuse, muzaffarpur shelter case, sexual abuse, crime against children
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Boy, 11, hacks into replica US vote website in minutes at convention

2

Parrot stuck on roof for 3 days told firefighters to ‘f*** off’ when they tried to rescue her

3

Ahead of Gold release, Akshay Kumar meets Hockey legend Balbir Singh

4

Sextortion: Whether you watch porn or not, you should read this

5

Here’s a beer that is scientifically designed to increase your sex drive

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham