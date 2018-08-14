The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018 | Last Update : 03:55 AM IST

India, All India

Pune is most liveable city in India, Delhi 65th

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY KAW
Published : Aug 14, 2018, 2:19 am IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2018, 2:19 am IST

3 cities from Maharashtra among top 10 in list.

Apart from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh were the only states to have more than one city listed in the top ten rankings.(Reprsentational Image)
 Apart from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh were the only states to have more than one city listed in the top ten rankings.(Reprsentational Image)

New Delhi: Pune has emerged as the easiest city to live in India, followed closely by Navi Mumbai and Greater Mumbai in a ranking of 111 Indian cities. Thane is the fourth Maharashtra city that made it to the top 10 in the list.

Among the 111 cities in the country, Rampur of Uttar Pradesh, Kohima of Nagaland and Patna of Bihar have been ranked as the worst cities. The national capital has been put on 65th position on the index of liveable cities.

Except Mumbai and 14th ranked Chennai, the performance of the other Metro cities has been quite disappointing. While Bengaluru has been  ranked at 58th position, Kolkata did not take part in the ranking.

According to a survey conducted by the ministry of housing and urban affairs, among 111 cities to measures the quality of life, Muzzafarpur of Bihar and Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh which ranked 63 and 46 respectively were better cities than the national capital. The report was released by the Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, which have a number of big cities, found no representation in the top 10 rankings.

The Ease of Living Index is an initiative of the ministry of housing and urban affairs to help cities assess their liveability vis-à-vis global and national benchmarks and encourage cities to move towards an “outcome-based” approach to urban planning and management. Cities were ranked on four factors — institutions and governance, social infrastructure (education/health), economic factors and physical infrastructure. The evaluation of cities has been done on a 100-point scale across the 78 indicators with the institutional and social pillars, carrying 25 points each — 5 points for the pillar on economic, and 45 points for the physical pillar.

Apart from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh were the only states to have more than one city listed in the top ten rankings. While Vijayawada and Tirupati were selected from Andhra Pradesh, the two cities in the list from Madhya Pradesh were Bhopal and Indore.

This is the first time that the government had decided to conduct a survey to measure quality of life in 111 cities.  

D02

Tags: liveable cities, hardeep singh puri, urban affairs

MOST POPULAR

1

Here’s a beer that is scientifically designed to increase your sex drive

2

Watch trailer: Varun, Anushka’s ‘Mad in India’ venture Sui Dhaaga is high on emotions

3

Pakistan’s ‘chaiwala’ MNA-elect turns out to be a millionaire

4

KJo calls Takht K3G of Mughal era, opens on SLB comparison, Ranveer is Dara Shikoh

5

Sonakshi Sinha is 'shocked' no one's offered her dance film yet!

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham