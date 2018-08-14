The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018 | Last Update : 03:55 AM IST

India, All India

Muzaffarpur shelter horror: Row over JD-U leader picture

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Aug 14, 2018, 12:38 am IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2018, 2:00 am IST

Rajak’s photograph with Manisha Dayal, the secretary of the shelter home, was found circulating on social media.

The CBI is currently probing the Muzaffarpur shelter home case where 34 inmates were subjected to extreme brutality and raped by officials and employees of the facility. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
 The CBI is currently probing the Muzaffarpur shelter home case where 34 inmates were subjected to extreme brutality and raped by officials and employees of the facility. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)

Patna: A week after social welfare minister Manju Verma resigned over Muzaffarpur shelter home issue another senior JD(U) leader Shyam Rajak’s closeness with one of the accused in Patna shelter home case has kicked up a political storm in Bihar.

Rajak’s photograph with Manisha Dayal, the secretary of the shelter home, was found circulating on social media platforms on Monday. Dayal and her associate Chitranjan Kumar was arrested on Sunday for neglecting medical treatment of two inmates who had died on Saturday in Patna.

Although Rajak has denied his links with Dayal and her shelter home, Opposition parties claimed that several ruling party leaders have been involved in saving people associated with shelter home incidents.

HAM spokesperson Danish Rizwan claimed that evidence against leaders associated with the ruling alliance is emerging every day, but chief minister Nitish Kumar is not taking any action against them. “Verma resigned because of political pressure. Nitish Kumar should also take responsibility of shelter home incidents,” Mr Rizwan said.

Rajak, while refuting allegations against him, said that the photograph in question was taken during a cricket tournament, which he had attended as a guest. “I have no clue about the shelter home she was running. Being a political leader I was invited to attend a cricket match, during which the photograph was taken,” he said. HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav have been demanding Mr Kumar’s resignation over the Muzaffarpur issue on “moral grounds”.  The Opposition party leaders had earlier also hinted at using the shelter home incident as an agenda against Mr Kumar and his government during the 2019 general elections.

Two shelter home inm-ates Poonam Bharti (16) and Babli (40) had died on Saturday under mysterious circumstances but their deaths were made public on Sunday after police got the information.

The shelter home auth-orities during questioning had informed the police that the two inmates were taken to hospital following complaints of diarrhoea and fever. A medical board has also been constituted to find the cause of death, the police said.

“We have been informed by the shelter home that inmates died during treatment at the hospital but the hospital authorities claim that they were brought dead. We got the information about their death only on Sunday,” a police officer said.

A survey carried out by the Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), which uncovered the Muzaffarpur shelter home incident, had also exposed the vulnerability of residents at 15 other shelter homes in Bihar.

The CBI is currently probing the Muzaffarpur shelter home case where 34 inmates were subjected to extreme brutality and raped by officials and employees of the facility.

Tags: muzaffarpur shelter home, tiss
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

MOST POPULAR

1

Here’s a beer that is scientifically designed to increase your sex drive

2

Watch trailer: Varun, Anushka’s ‘Mad in India’ venture Sui Dhaaga is high on emotions

3

Pakistan’s ‘chaiwala’ MNA-elect turns out to be a millionaire

4

KJo calls Takht K3G of Mughal era, opens on SLB comparison, Ranveer is Dara Shikoh

5

Sonakshi Sinha is 'shocked' no one's offered her dance film yet!

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham