Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018 | Last Update : 09:28 PM IST

Major Aditya Kumar, Rifleman Aurangzeb to get Shaurya Chakra

PTI
Published : Aug 14, 2018, 9:09 pm IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2018, 9:09 pm IST

The official list of gallantry award winners was released by the Defence Ministry on the eve of the Independence Day.

Rifleman Aurangzeb (L), who belonged to the 44 Rashtriya Rifles, was on way back home on June 14 to celebrate Eid when terrorists abducted him. Major Aditya Kumar (R), who was embroiled in a controversy after his unit fired on a stone-pelting mob in South Kashmir's Shopian in January leading to death of three persons. (Photo: PTI)
 Rifleman Aurangzeb (L), who belonged to the 44 Rashtriya Rifles, was on way back home on June 14 to celebrate Eid when terrorists abducted him. Major Aditya Kumar (R), who was embroiled in a controversy after his unit fired on a stone-pelting mob in South Kashmir's Shopian in January leading to death of three persons. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Major Aditya Kumar, who was embroiled in a controversy after his unit fired on a stone-pelting mob in South Kashmir's Shopian in January leading to death of three persons, is among 20 armed forces personnel who will be honoured with Shaurya Chakra.

Rifleman Aurangzeb, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir and was brutally, killed by terrorists in Pulwama in June when he was on his way home for Eid, will also be conferred the gallantry award.

The official list of gallantry award winners was released by the Defence Ministry on the eve of the Independence Day.

The unit led by Major Aditya had opened fire on a group of stone-pelters in Shopian on January 27 following which the Jammu and Kashmir police filed an FIR against the army personnel involved in the incident.

In February, the father of Major Aditya had moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the FIR. During hearing of the case, the Centre said the state government cannot lodge an FIR against serving army personnel when the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) was in force in the state.

Rifleman Aurangzeb, who belonged to the 44 Rashtriya Rifles, was on way back home on June 14 to celebrate Eid when terrorists abducted him.

Hours later, his bullet-riddled body was found at Gussu village, about 10 km from Kalampora, in Pulwama district. His killing triggered widespread outrage in Kashmir.

