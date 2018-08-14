The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018 | Last Update : 01:34 PM IST

India, All India

Madras HC orders CBI probe into police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 14, 2018, 12:21 pm IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2018, 12:24 pm IST

Madras High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to complete its probe within four months.

13 people were killed after violent clashes broke out in May as the police tried to prevent protesters from marching to the district collectorate at Tuticorin. (Photo: File | AFP)
 13 people were killed after violent clashes broke out in May as the police tried to prevent protesters from marching to the district collectorate at Tuticorin. (Photo: File | AFP)

Chennai: In a major setback for Tamil Nadu government, the Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered CBI inquiry into police firing during the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu on May 22 in which 13 people were killed.

The court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to complete its probe within four months.

A division bench of Justice C T Selvam and A M Basheer passed the order on a batch of pleas moved against the police firing and detention of protesters under the National Security Act.

The bench passed the order in the principal seat of the Madras High Court. The court originally reserved its order in the Madurai bench for August 1.

After the high court's order, Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar said, "The Court has given its order for the CBI probe. The Tamil Nadu government will definitely meet to decide upon this."

Violent clashes broke out in May as the police tried to prevent protesters from marching to the district collectorate at Tuticorin; the protesters had been demanding a permanent closure of the Sterlite plant at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu, owned by London-listed Vedanta Resources, on environmental grounds.

Tags: anti-sterlite protest, madras high court, cbi, tamil nadu government
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Ahead of Gold release, Akshay Kumar meets Hockey legend Balbir Singh

2

Sextortion: Whether you watch porn or not, you should read this

3

Here’s a beer that is scientifically designed to increase your sex drive

4

Watch trailer: Varun, Anushka’s ‘Mad in India’ venture Sui Dhaaga is high on emotions

5

Pakistan’s ‘chaiwala’ MNA-elect turns out to be a millionaire

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham