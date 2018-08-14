The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018 | Last Update : 03:55 AM IST

India, All India

Did MP govt grant funds to tainted hostel illegally?

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Aug 14, 2018, 12:41 am IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2018, 2:01 am IST

Four girls have filed FIR alleging rape and molestation by the director when they were staying in the hostel.

Sources said a fifth victim of the alleged sexual predator has surfaced and may file an FIR against the accused soon.
 Sources said a fifth victim of the alleged sexual predator has surfaced and may file an FIR against the accused soon.

Bhopal: The role of social justice department of Madhya Pradesh government has come under the scanner following revelations that the women’s hostel — which had allegedly turned the inmates, deaf-mute girls, into the sex slaves of its director Ashwin Sharma — had been receiving grants “illegally” by it.

Documents seized during the raids in the hostel by the police have revealed that the shelter home had been receiving grants from the state government for the past several years despite the fact that it was not registered as a wom-en’s hostel. “We have seized some documents in the hostel which indicated that it was run with government funds. It was not registered as a women’s hostel with the social justice department of the state government. It was registered as a boys’ hostel where girls were staying,” Bhopal district superintendent of police (SP) Rahul Lodha told reporters here on Monday.

State social justice minister Gopal Bhargav, however, denied that any grants were given to the hostel.

“No grants were given to the hostel. Only scholarships were released to students to study at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI),” he told reporters.

“We have sought queries from the officers concerned in the social justice department regarding the release of grants to the hostel,” Mr Lodha said.

A preliminary probe by special investigation team (SIT) constituted to investigate alleged rape of inmates of the hostel has revealed that the hostel began functioning in 2016 and horrific incidents of rape and molestation of the inmates began to pour in this year.

Four girls have filed FIR alleging rape and molestation by the director when they were staying in the hostel. Sources said a fifth victim of the alleged sexual predator has surfaced and may file an FIR against the accused soon. 

Tags: madhya pradesh government, sit
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Here’s a beer that is scientifically designed to increase your sex drive

2

Watch trailer: Varun, Anushka’s ‘Mad in India’ venture Sui Dhaaga is high on emotions

3

Pakistan’s ‘chaiwala’ MNA-elect turns out to be a millionaire

4

KJo calls Takht K3G of Mughal era, opens on SLB comparison, Ranveer is Dara Shikoh

5

Sonakshi Sinha is 'shocked' no one's offered her dance film yet!

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham