Delhi Police Special Cell takes over probe into Umar Khalid attack case

PTI
Published : Aug 14, 2018, 4:49 pm IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2018, 4:49 pm IST

Incidentally, the Special Cell is also probing a sedition case against Khalid and two other students.

A gunshot rang out at the Constitution Club in the high-security area near Parliament on Monday when an unidentified man targeted Khalid, who escaped unhurt, witnesses said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
New Delhi: The Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday took over the probe into the attack on JNU student leader Umar Khalid, a senior police officer said.

A gunshot rang out at the Constitution Club in the high-security area near Parliament on Monday when an unidentified man targeted Khalid, who escaped unhurt, witnesses said.

The case was being handled till now by the district police. Incidentally, the Special Cell is also probing a sedition case against Khalid and two other students.

Monday’s incident has raised questions over the security cover in Lutyens' Delhi just two days before the Independence Day, with the police saying they were not "intimated" about the event in which Khalid was participating. Another officer, privy to the probe, said police had seized the weapon and preliminary forensic examination suggested that the pistol had jammed. He said they were yet to ascertain whether shots were fired as no empty cartridges were found on the spot. The attacker had dropped the weapon and fled the spot, police and witnesses said.

As confusion persisted over what had actually happened and how many people were involved, Joint Commissioner of Police (New Delhi range) Ajay Chaudhary yesterday said police were investigating if shots were actually fired. A case of attempt to murder was registered by the police later.

Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

