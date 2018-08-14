The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018 | Last Update : 04:43 PM IST

India, All India

Cong dares PM Modi to dissolve Lok Sabha, hold early polls with states

PTI
Published : Aug 14, 2018, 3:33 pm IST
Updated : Aug 14, 2018, 3:33 pm IST

Gehlot's comments come after Amit Shah made a pitch for holding polls to 12 state assemblies including present 4 along with 2019 LS polls.

The former Rajasthan chief minister said it will be in the 'best interest of the country to dissolve the Lok Sabha early, given the all-pervasive atmosphere of fear, intolerance and intimidation' . (Photo: File)
 The former Rajasthan chief minister said it will be in the 'best interest of the country to dissolve the Lok Sabha early, given the all-pervasive atmosphere of fear, intolerance and intimidation' . (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Amid talks of simultaneous polls, the Congress on Tuesday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dissolve the Lok Sabha early and announce general elections along with polls in four states where the terms of the assemblies end this year.

Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot said postponing the upcoming state assembly elections and conducting these with Lok Sabha polls in 2019 is "not possible" under the Constitution or the law. He said elections in Mizoram, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh will have to be conducted before the terms of these assemblies end.

"There is only one way of holding simultaneous elections. The prime minister should dissolve the Lok Sabha and hold polls along with the four state assembly elections," Gehlot told a press conference.

"The Congress will welcome it. We are prepared," he said. Gehlot's comments come a day after BJP president Amit Shah made a pitch for holding elections to 12 state assemblies including the present four along with 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The former Rajasthan chief minister said it will be in the "best interest of the country to dissolve the Lok Sabha early, given the all-pervasive atmosphere of fear, intolerance and intimidation".

"The Congress will not only welcome an early Lok Sabha election, we are all geared to fight the BJP and eliminate it," he said. The Congress alleged that the BJP's intentions behind the 'one nation, one election' debate were not clean.

"Their approach from day one has been wrong. If they were serious, they would have called all political parties for a meeting, discussed ways and means of implementing a proposal and debated solutions for cases where the Lok Sabha or state assemblies are dissolved before their term. But the government did not do any such thing," he said. Gehlot said the 'one nation, one election' slogan is just a gimmick to deflect attention of people from government's failures.

Read: Amit Shah writes to Law Commission batting for One Nation, One Poll

He also said the BJP was floating this idea because it fears the losing of upcoming state elections, in which case it will be in a very weak state to face the electorate in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Congress legal cell head Vivek Takha said the party will move court if the government attempts to postpone upcoming state assembly elections. "This cannot be done without a constitutional amendment," he said.

Tags: congress, amit shah, one nation one poll, 2019 general elections, pm modi, lok sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Boy, 11, hacks into replica US vote website in minutes at convention

2

Parrot stuck on roof for 3 days told firefighters to ‘f*** off’ when they tried to rescue her

3

Ahead of Gold release, Akshay Kumar meets Hockey legend Balbir Singh

4

Sextortion: Whether you watch porn or not, you should read this

5

Here’s a beer that is scientifically designed to increase your sex drive

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

As famous monuments across the country turned ‘Gold’, the film’s lead actor Akshay Kumar was at his excited best. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Akshay literally on top as country turns Gold, ex-India openers lend support

The teams of upcoming films were clicked at events in Mumbai on Saturday as the release date near. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priya makes rare appearance for John, Genius couple shares loved-up moments

Shah Rukh Khan lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL2018 and to launch the new team anthem. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event.

CPL 2018: SRK lands in Trinidad & Tobago to support Trinbago Knight Riders

Karan Johar produced Dhadak has made history for being one of the highest earners with newcomers in the lead, as it earned more than Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The team recently celebrated success with an awesome bash. Checkout exclusive pictures from the event right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak success bash: Janhvi-Ishaan, Karan, Shashank Khaitan are on cloud 9

Ranveer Singh had an eventful day in Mumbai on Wednesday as he was spotted at multiple locations. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer creates fan frenzy, then storms ramp with Sonakshi, Kiara, others

A prayer meet for businessman Rajan Nanda, who passed away recently, was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

After funeral, Bachchans, Kapoors express solidarity with Nanda family

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham