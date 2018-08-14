The Asian Age | News

Bihar shelter home rape: Arrest warrant against wife of child protection officer

Arrest warrant against Ravi Roshan's wife Shobha Kumari Singh for reavling identity of one of the minor victims on social media.

An FIR was lodged on May 31 against 11 people, including Brajesh Thakur, the owner of the NGO 'Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti' which ran the shelter home for destitute girls funded by the government. (Photo: PTI)
Muzaffarpur: An arrest warrant has been issued against suspended Child Protection Officer Ravi Roshan's wife Shobha Kumari Singh in connection with the Bihar's Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

The warrant came after Shobha Kumari Singh had reportedly revealed the name and pictures of one of the minor victims on social media.

On Monday, three police officials posted at the Shaheed Khudiram Bose Central Jail were suspended after documents were recovered from the case's prime accused Brajesh Thakur that contained over 40 phone numbers, including that of a Bihar Minister.

After police conducted a surprise check at the prison in which Brajesh Thakur is lodged, they recovered the documents.

The issue of sexual exploitation was first highlighted in a social audit report submitted by Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Mumbai, to the state's Social Welfare Department in April.

An FIR was lodged on May 31 against 11 people, including Brajesh Thakur, the owner of the NGO 'Seva Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti' which ran the shelter home for destitute girls funded by the government.

Brajesh Thakur is the main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, where more than 30 minor girls were sexually assaulted over a period of time. All 11 employees of the shelter home were arrested for harassing a number of girls residing at the facility.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on August 11, detained Brajesh Thakur's son after questioning him. The investigative agency had also frozen Brajesh's bank accounts and investigated his properties and bank balance.

He has, however, rubbished all charges levelled against him by claiming that he was being falsely implicated.

Tags: muzaffarpur shelter home, rape, crime, brajesh thakur
Location: India, Bihar, Muzaffarpur

