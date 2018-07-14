The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 14, 2018 | Last Update : 01:50 PM IST

India, All India

President Ram Nath Kovind announces four nominations to Rajya Sabha

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 14, 2018, 1:41 pm IST
Updated : Jul 14, 2018, 1:40 pm IST

Rajya Sabha nominees include ex-BJP MP Ram Shakal, RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha, sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra, dancer Sonal Mansingh.

The Constitution provides that the President can nominate 12 MPs to Rajya Sabha with special knowledge, or practical experience in respect of literature, science, art and social service. There were, currently, eight nominated members in the Rajya Sabha. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The Constitution provides that the President can nominate 12 MPs to Rajya Sabha with special knowledge, or practical experience in respect of literature, science, art and social service. There were, currently, eight nominated members in the Rajya Sabha. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, on the recommendation of the Government of India, has nominated Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Rakesh Sinha; well-known exponent of classical dance, Sonal Mansingh; artiste Raghunath Mohapatra, and former UP MP and Dalit leader Ram Shakal to the Rajya Sabha.

The Constitution provides that the President can nominate 12 MPs to Rajya Sabha with special knowledge, or practical experience in respect of literature, science, art and social service. There were, currently, eight nominated members in the Rajya Sabha.

Rakesh Sinha is a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader and is also the founder and Honorary Director of the Delhi-based think-tank "India Policy Foundation." Apart from being an author and a columnist, Rakesh Sinha is also an associate professor at Delhi University's Motilal Nehru College.

Sonal Mansingh, Padma Vibhushan winner, is an acclaimed Odissi and Bharatanatyam dancer. A renowned choreographer, teacher, orator and social activist, Sonal Mansingh founded the Centre for Indian Classical Dances in Delhi in 1977.

Raghunath Mohapatra is an architect and sculptor from Odisha who received the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan. Among his famous works are a six-feet high statue of the Sun God in the Central Hall of Parliament and the Wooden Buddha in Paris' Buddha Temple.

Ram Shakal is a former BJP lawmaker and was a three-term Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh's Robertsganj constituency. As farmer leader, Shakal, has worked for farmers, labourers and migrants.

Tags: ram nath kovind, rakesh sinha, sonal mansingh, raghunath mohapatra, ram shakal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Housefull 4: Akshay, Riteish, Bobby chill in London, make this celeb gush over them

2

‘Pyaar hi pyaar beshumar ho gaya’: SRK, Aanand L Rai's moment and lovely messages

3

Aishwarya doesn’t give 2 hoots about trolls as she takes Aaradhya to Disneyland Paris

4

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

5

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

more

Editors' Picks

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

For the third day running, a screening of ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai for Bollywood celebrities on Friday, (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Diljit's Soorma hits theatres, Bollywood stars get special show

Bollywood celebrities attended a screening of the film ‘Soorma’ held in Mumbai on Thursday evening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Diljit, Chitrangda, Angad-Neha, others watch Soorma pre-'Now Showing'

A screening of the film ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Soorma: Sachin, Zaheer watch sports drama; Angad, others also in attendance

The team of ‘Dhadak’ promoted the film on the sets of the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Janhvi gets ‘proposed’, Ishaan’s acrobatics, Madhuri-KJo’s moves on show

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 60th birthday with the entire Kapoor family in Paris on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kapoor clan celebrates Neetu's 60th b'day in Paris, Alia makes up for absence

The team of upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ launched a song from the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay and Mouni Roy burn the dance floor, team gears up to strike Gold

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham