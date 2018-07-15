The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 14, 2018 | Last Update : 09:45 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Having clinched the three-match Twenty20 series, India will be eager to continue their dominance in the limited-overs cricket, pocketing another ODI series away from home. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| England vs India, 2nd ODI: Joe Root, David Willey help England finish in style
 
India, All India

My father lived, died for India: Rahul Gandhi on 'Sacred Games' controversy

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 14, 2018, 9:25 pm IST
Updated : Jul 14, 2018, 9:23 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi also said unlike the BJP/RSS, he does not believe in policing and controlling freedom of expression.

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks came at a time when several leaders of his party are filing petitions and police complaints against the web series. (Photo: File/ANI)
 Rahul Gandhi’s remarks came at a time when several leaders of his party are filing petitions and police complaints against the web series. (Photo: File/ANI)

Mumbai: Amid a row over Netflix series ‘Sacred Games’ for an alleged derogatory portrayal of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that his father lived and died for the country and views of a character on a fictional web series can never change that.

The Congress chief further took a jibe at the BJP and said that unlike the saffron party and its ideological mentor, the RSS, he does not believe in policing and controlling the freedom of expression.

Taking to Twitter Rahul said, “I believe this freedom is a fundamental democratic right.”

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks came at a time when several leaders of his party are filing petitions and police complaints against the web series.

A plea filed in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought removal of certain scenes claiming that some of its content was derogatory to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

However, a bench of acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar rescued self from hearing the plea without assigning any reason and it was later listed to a different bench.

Another complaint was filed by local West Bengal Congress leader Rajiv Kumar Sinha for allegedly insulting the former prime minister on July 10.

‘Sacred Games’ shows certain incidents of India’s political history, including some scenes about the Bofors scandal and the character played by actor Nawazudin Siddiqui referring to Rajiv Gandhi as ‘coward’.

Based on a novel by Vikram Chandra, ‘Sacred Games’ has been directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane.

Tags: congress, bjp, rahul gandhi, sacred games
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei's fast charging is better than Apple iPhone X

2

Here's why Apple's iPhone 6 is even better than the latest Samsung flagship

3

Housefull 4: Akshay, Riteish, Bobby chill in London, make this celeb gush over them

4

‘Pyaar hi pyaar beshumar ho gaya’: SRK, Aanand L Rai's moment and lovely messages

5

Aishwarya doesn’t give 2 hoots about trolls as she takes Aaradhya to Disneyland Paris

more

Editors' Picks

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

more

ALSO FROMLife

Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. (Photo:AFP)

Running of the bulls festival kicks off in Spain

The 2018 edition had a horology theme that saw revellers incorporate timepiece designs into their outfits (Photo: AFP)

Annual race in Durban sees visitors mixing African tradition with high fashion in outfits

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham