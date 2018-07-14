The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 14, 2018 | Last Update : 02:57 AM IST

India, All India

Mother Teresa’s charity linked to baby sale

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Jul 14, 2018, 2:01 am IST
Updated : Jul 14, 2018, 1:59 am IST

Chief minister orders probe; Kolkata-based organisation holds its own inquiry.

A file photo of a baby care ward run by Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata.
 A file photo of a baby care ward run by Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata.

Patna: Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity has landed into a controversy after Jharkhand police recently arrested two nuns from a Nirmal Hriday shelter home on charges of selling newborn babies.

The incident surfaced earlier this month after the government’s child welfare committee (CWC) informed the police about a missing child from a Ranchi-based shelter home which was being run for sick, destitute and orphans by Missionaries of Charity.

The police said that “the authorities of the shelter home had received money from a couple but failed to hand overthe baby to them”.

Evidence available with the police suggests that some of the nuns of the organisation may have links with child trafficking network operating in the country.  

According to sources in Ranchi, operations of Missionaries of Charity have been under the lens of CWC since 2014.

Activists say that there have been a number of cases regarding children being trafficked through charity-run shelter homes and hospitals due to the long waiting list for adoption in government wings.

“Records are being scanned. There could be more centres which may have been operating in a similar manner. We have information that the racket has been going on for many years in several shelter homes in the name of providing help to destitute and malnourished mother and children,”said Babban Gupta, a member of the CWC.  

According to sources CWC has found at least four cases when babies were given  for adoption without documentation.  Kotwali police station in charge Shyamanand Mandal  said, “The two nuns arrested from Nirmal Hriday shelter homes have admitted that four children were sold to childless couples.”

Police investigation reveals that 450 unmarried pregnant women were admitted to various homes being run by Missionaries of Charity between 2015 and 2018 but records of only 170 childbirths are available and information regarding the remaining 280 is missing.

“There are discrepancies in the records of childbirths which took place in the shelter homes. We are investigating the case from all angles and trying to locate missing information. There have been reports about babies being sold for about `1.25 lakh each,” a police official said.

The organisation had stopped giving orphan children up for adoption after the government came up with fresh guidelines on the issue in 2015.  However, CWC feels that several nuns associated with Missionaries of Charity in Jharkhand continued with the act under the garb of providing help to financially weak tribal people.

Expressing concern over the incident chief minister Raghubar Das  has ordered a probe into the alleged baby-selling racket in the state.

The headquarters of Missionaries of Charity at Kolkata has also started conducting an internal probe to find out about the involvement of nuns in trafficking and illegal adoptions from various shelter homes.

“We are shocked to know that our nuns and other staffers of our organisation have been involved in the act. We will look into the matter to find out the truth,” said spokesperson of Missionaries of Charity, Sunita Kumar.

The main concerns for the state government led by chief minister Raghubar Das now is to control the growing cases of human trafficking in Jharkhand.

According to activists, girls of tribal belt usually become victims of trafficking network which has been dealing in human organs and flesh trade.

A report shows that the number has soared in the recent years despite state government efforts to control it.

A study shows that there has been an increasing trend of children being trafficked from Jharkhand

Figures show that between 2014 and March 2017 about 247 human traffickers were arrested out of those 103 were women.  Between 2013 and May 2017, as many as 2,489 children were found missing out of which 1,114 are still untraced.

The Jharkhand government had come under sharp attack recently when five anti-trafficking campaigners were kidnapped and gang-raped in Khunti near Ranchi.

 The incident had occurred when the activists associated with an NGO were engaged in a campaign to create awareness through street plays.

The chief minister had called a high-level meeting to discuss the matter and directed a probe.

Tags: mother teresa, missionaries of charity, child welfare committee, child trafficking

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Pyaar hi pyaar beshumar ho gaya’: SRK, Aanand L Rai's moment and lovely messages

2

Aishwarya doesn’t give 2 hoots about trolls as she takes Aaradhya to Disneyland Paris

3

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

4

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

5

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities attended a screening of the film ‘Soorma’ held in Mumbai on Thursday evening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Diljit, Chitrangda, Angad-Neha, others watch Soorma pre-'Now Showing'

A screening of the film ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Soorma: Sachin, Zaheer watch sports drama; Angad, others also in attendance

The team of ‘Dhadak’ promoted the film on the sets of the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Janhvi gets ‘proposed’, Ishaan’s acrobatics, Madhuri-KJo’s moves on show

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 60th birthday with the entire Kapoor family in Paris on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kapoor clan celebrates Neetu's 60th b'day in Paris, Alia makes up for absence

The team of upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ launched a song from the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay and Mouni Roy burn the dance floor, team gears up to strike Gold

Akshay Kumar, along with the team of 'Chumbak', unveiled the trailer of this Marathi film, which opened at the MAMI Film Festival.

Akshay Kumar unveils Marathi Talkies MAMI Opening Film Chumbak

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham