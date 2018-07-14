The Asian Age | News

India

Goa had to repay 'loan' to Army, did my part as defence minister: Parrikar

Published : Jul 14, 2018, 7:48 pm IST
Parrikar said duty he carried out as defence min could said to be repayment of loan Goa owed to Army for its liberation from Portuguese.

Addressing Goa Information Technology Day, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said he returned to the state after last year's state assembly elections because his heart was here. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Addressing Goa Information Technology Day, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said he returned to the state after last year's state assembly elections because his heart was here.

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Saturday that the duty he carried out as defence minister could be considered a repayment of the "loan" his state owed to India's armed forces for its liberation from the Portuguese.

"India is becoming stronger...and the most important aspect was the surgical strike. That was of course done by the armed forces, but a political decision was taken with the help and support of the Prime Minister, which was required," Parrikar said in response to a question.

"So I have done my duty for the nation. Probably, that was a loan that Goa owed, that needed to be paid back. The Indian Army liberated the state (on December 19, 1961)... I think that was a debt which needed to be paid back," he said during an on-stage interaction after inaugurating the Goa Information Technology (IT) Day in Panaji.

In December 1961, military action was taken to evict the Portuguese rulers out of the enclaves of Goa, Diu and Daman. This involved the tri-services operations with the Army, Navy and Air Force acting against the Portuguese troops.

Parrikar said he returned to Goa after last year's state assembly elections because his heart was here.

"I went to Delhi because I was needed (there) for some time. But when it came to the matters of Goa, I decided that my destination is Goa. Right from the beginning, I never thought of going to Delhi, I was asked to come there. I did my job pretty well. I am satisfied with it. Lot of things have been done during my tenure as defence minister which are now ensuring that...'Make In India' for example was one of the best," he said.

"Tejas fighter aircraft was produced because of my efforts. It was not going anywhere. Fighter helicopter version has been developed during my tenure. There are so many things, I can't list them," he added.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will unveil the IT Policy on Sunday as part of the two-day Goa IT Day.

Tags: manohar parrikar, indian armed forces, goa information technology day
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

