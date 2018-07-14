Delhi HC stays FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain

In January, the Delhi based woman had moved the trial court seeking registration of an FIR against Mr Hussain on rape allegations.

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Friday stayed a trial court order directing the Delhi police to register an FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on a woman’s complaint alleging rape.

Justice A.K. Pathak issued a notice and sought the responses of the alleged victim and the police on Mr Hussain’s plea challenging the trial court’s order passed on Thursday.

In January, the Delhi based woman had moved the trial court seeking registration of an FIR against Mr Hussain on rape allegations.

The high court, which was initially not inclined to stay the trial court order, later said: “The operation of the trial court’s July 12 order to remain stayed till the next date of hearing, i.e. December 6.”

On July 7, a magisterial court ordered registration of an FIR against Mr Hussain, saying a cognisable offence was made out in the complaint of the woman. This was challenged by the BJP leader before a sessions court, which dismissed his plea.

Mr Hussain moved the high court on Friday, seeking a stay or quashing of the sessions court’s order.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for Mr Hussain, argued that the order for lodging an FIR against the BJP leader had to be quashed as it was a case of complete absurdity.

He also contended that there was a dispute between the woman and Mr Hussain’s brother and that the BJP leader got dragged into it.