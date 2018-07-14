The Asian Age | News

Bihar: 2 teachers convicted for 'unnatural sex act' with 5-yr-old girl

Published : Jul 14, 2018, 8:28 am IST
Updated : Jul 14, 2018, 8:57 am IST

Nutan Joseph and Indu Anand were arrested in November, 2016, after the girl's parents filed complaint against them at Mahila Thana in Patna.

 A court in Patna has convicted two woman teachers of a renowned English-medium school for 'unnatural sexual act' with a five-year-old girl student. (Representational Image)

Patna: A court in Patna has convicted two woman teachers of a renowned English-medium school for "unnatural sexual act" with a five-year-old girl student.

The order was passed on Thursday by Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act judge Ravindra Nath Tripathi, who fixed July 20 as the date for deciding the quantum of sentence for Nutan Joseph and Indu Anand.

Special Public Prosecutor Suresh Chandra Prasad said the two women have been held guilty under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as the POCSO Act.

Joseph and Anand were arrested in November, 2016, after the girl's parents filed a complaint against them at Mahila Thana in Patna.

According to the police complaint, the parents had said that the two teachers asked their 5-year-old girl to undress in a classroom and then sexually assaulted her.

A medical test conducted on the minor also confirmed the assault.

