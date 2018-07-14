The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jul 14, 2018 | Last Update : 10:45 AM IST

India, All India

Athletics Federation faces backlash for Hima Das' English remark, apologises

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 14, 2018, 10:35 am IST
Updated : Jul 14, 2018, 10:34 am IST

Despite the young gun's historic achievement, the AFI made sure to point out that the athlete was 'not so fluent in English'.

One Twitter user shamed the AFI and said that Das landed the medal for her talent in track and not for her English skills. (Photo: File)
 One Twitter user shamed the AFI and said that Das landed the medal for her talent in track and not for her English skills. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The daughter of a rice farmer from Assam's Nagaon created history on Friday after she became the first-ever Indian female track athlete to win gold at a world championship level. 

Hima Das, 18, crossed the finish line of the 400 m final at the 2018 IAAF World U-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland, to win India's first gold medal on track. 

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI), like many others, took to Twitter to congratulate the young gun on her win. However, despite her achievement, the AFI made sure to point out that the athlete was not so fluent in English. 

In a tweet, AFI said, "#HimaDas speking to media after her SF win at #iaaftampere2018 @iaaforg Not so fluent in English but she gave her best there too. So proud of u #HimaDas Keep rocking & yeah,try ur best in final!”

Twitter users and sports enthusiasts were quick to notice AFI's remark and bashed the Federation for mentioning the athlete's 'not so fluent english'. 

One Twitter user shamed the AFI and said that Das landed the medal for her talent in track and not for her English skills.

Many users rapped the AFI for focussing and mentioning her speaking skills rather than her sprinting skills. One user also brought it to the AFI's notice that global football stars prefer speaking in their mother tongue rather than in English. 

Coming under heavy criticism, the Federation later posted an apology but also clarified that they didn't mean to mock Hima's English but were only trying to say that the sprinter is not scared of anything and takes on all kinds of challenges, be it on the track or off it.

However, Das showed much more grace and sense when she replied: “My English isn’t that good, maybe just 40 per cent fine by normal standards. There is nothing wrong with it and I haven’t felt bad at all.” 

After her historic win on Friday, the athlete quickly garnered a huge number of followers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also posted a video thanking all her well-wishers. 

Tags: iaaf world athletics championship, hima das, athletics federation of india
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Pyaar hi pyaar beshumar ho gaya’: SRK, Aanand L Rai's moment and lovely messages

2

Aishwarya doesn’t give 2 hoots about trolls as she takes Aaradhya to Disneyland Paris

3

Sonali Bendre Behl’s makeover will make you say ‘switch on the sunshine’

4

Ranveer Singh wraps first schedule of Rohit Shetty's Simmba

5

Karan has hilarious caption for throwback picture with Sonakshi, B-town joins in the fun

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan moves from slamming print media to digital publication

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities attended a screening of the film ‘Soorma’ held in Mumbai on Thursday evening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Diljit, Chitrangda, Angad-Neha, others watch Soorma pre-'Now Showing'

A screening of the film ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday where many celebrities were spotted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Soorma: Sachin, Zaheer watch sports drama; Angad, others also in attendance

The team of ‘Dhadak’ promoted the film on the sets of the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Janhvi gets ‘proposed’, Ishaan’s acrobatics, Madhuri-KJo’s moves on show

Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 60th birthday with the entire Kapoor family in Paris on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Kapoor clan celebrates Neetu's 60th b'day in Paris, Alia makes up for absence

The team of upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ launched a song from the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay and Mouni Roy burn the dance floor, team gears up to strike Gold

Akshay Kumar, along with the team of 'Chumbak', unveiled the trailer of this Marathi film, which opened at the MAMI Film Festival.

Akshay Kumar unveils Marathi Talkies MAMI Opening Film Chumbak

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham