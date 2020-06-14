Sunday, Jun 14, 2020 | Last Update : 01:36 AM IST

81st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

310,760

1,165

Recovered

155,352

1,117

Deaths

8,895

5

Maharashtra101141477963717 Tamil Nadu4069822047367 Delhi36824133981214 Gujarat22562151091416 Uttar Pradesh126167292365 Rajasthan119308843269 West Bengal102444206451 Madhya Pradesh102417042431 Karnataka6824344079 Haryana6149227264 Bihar6043331635 Andhra Pradesh5636309180 Jammu and Kashmir4574182052 Telangana43201993165 Assam349915386 Odisha3498247413 Punjab2986228263 Kerala232399920 Uttarakhand153775513 Jharkhand14165598 Chhatisgarh12113475 Tripura8661921 Himachal Pradesh4372376 Goa359670 Chandigarh3262855 Manipur304640 Puducherry132550 Nagaland127100 Mizoram8810 Arunachal Pradesh5720 Meghalaya43131 Sikkim1330
  India   All India  14 Jun 2020  Heavy rains lash Mumbai as monsoon sets in
India, All India

Heavy rains lash Mumbai as monsoon sets in

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 14, 2020, 12:13 am IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2020, 12:29 am IST

The Colaba weather station in Mumbai recorded 1.5 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Saturday

A fisherman holds an umbrella as he walks during rainfall in Mumbai. PTI photo
 A fisherman holds an umbrella as he walks during rainfall in Mumbai. PTI photo

Monsoon has arrived in most parts of Maharashtra with parts of the state, including Mumbai, receiving rainfall on Saturday. Monsoon is expected to cover the rest of Maharashtra in the next 24 hours, an IMD official said.

“Monsoon has arrived in most parts of Maharashtra. (Today) rainfall was reported in Harnai (in Ratnagiri) in Konkan, Ahmednagar in central Maharashtra, Aurangabad in Marathwada and Gondia in Vidarbha. In the next 24 hours, the rest of Maharashtra is expected to be covered,” the official said.

Heavy rainfall was reported at two places in Ratnagiri at 8.30am while some parts of Sindhudurg, also a coastal district, witnessed “very heavy” rainfall, he said. “Over the next four to five days, Konkan, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall,” the official added.

The Colaba weather station in Mumbai recorded 1.5 mm rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Saturday, while the Santacruz bureau recorded 2.1 mm rainfall during the same period.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai issued a warning at 5:30 pm, predicting occurrence of “thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, intense spells of rain and gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph” at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Hingoli, Parbhani and Jalna in the next few hours.

Tags: mumbai monsoon, heavy mumbai rains, maharashtra monsoon
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (file photo)

Disgruntled Maharashtra Congress leaders to meet CM Uddhav Thackeray

A health worker conducts thermal screening at Dharavi in Mumbai. PTI photo

Frontline Covid workers should not be ostracised: Bombay High Court

Representational imageCongress party's Rajya Sabha candidate KC Venugopal, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok gehlot and deputy CM Sachin pilot at a press conference in Jaipur. PTI photo

BJP trying to bring down opposition govts: Shiv Sena

A medic wearing protective suit tests samples for COVID-19 at a lab. PTI photo

Maharashtra govt slashes charges for Covid-19 tests by pvt labs

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

2

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

3

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

4

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

5

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham