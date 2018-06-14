The Asian Age | News

UFO sighted near PM Modi's home, search shows nothing; Twitter speculates theories

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 14, 2018, 7:49 pm IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2018, 7:48 pm IST

UFO was sighted at around 7:30 pm at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, Delhi on June 7.

The 2-km radius area around the Prime Minister's house is a no-fly zone. (Photo: File | PTI)
New Delhi: The combined security forces in Delhi went into a tizzy last Thursday, June 7, when an 'unidentified flying object' (UFO) was allegedly spotted hovering around Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence.

According to reports, the UFO was sighted at around 7:30 pm at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, Delhi. The 2-km radius area around the Prime Minister's house is a no-fly zone.

Immediately after the UFO was spotted, the Intelligence Bureau and National Security Guards were alerted. Special Protection Group officials who were posted on guard called the police.

The National Security Guard, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Delhi Airport authorities and Delhi Air Traffic Control also immediately sprang into action.

However, even after a massive search for several hours, the UFO could not be found.

As the news of UFO sightings spread, Twitteratis started speculating theories and some of them were outright hilarious.

 

