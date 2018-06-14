Trash report, say ‘to hell with you’: Subramanian Swamy snubs UN report on Kashmir

Swamy said the United Nations Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNOHCHR) is 'highly-prejudiced' left dominated organisation.

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday downplayed the United Nations' Report on Kashmir and said that he would throw it in the dustbin.

"I would throw the report in the dustbin. They (UNOHCHR) are highly-prejudiced left dominated organisation. We should say to them, 'to hell with you'. We don't comment on reports written by people who don't know about the subject," he added.

Meanwhile, Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh also commented on the report and said, "The issue ends with 1994 resolution, which was endorsed by all the political parties. If there is any outstanding issue between India and Pakistan as far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, it is only that how we have to retrieve the PoK."

In the 49-page report, the United Nations Human Rights Office has called for a probe into alleged human rights violations in Kashmir by both India and Pakistan.

India earlier on Thursday called the report misleading and mischievous, adding it "violates its sovereignty and creates a false narrative."

"The report violates India's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Pakistan is in illegal and forcible occupation of a part of the Indian state through aggression. We have repeatedly called upon Pakistan to vacate the occupied territories. The incorrect description of Indian territory in the report is mischievous, misleading and unacceptable. There are no entities such as "Azad Jammu and Kashmir" and "Gilgit-Baltistan," the statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs read, adding that the report had ignored cross border terrorism from Pakistan.

The MEA further stated "it is disturbing that those behind this report have chosen to describe internationally designated and UN-proscribed terrorist entities as "armed groups" and terrorists as "leaders". This undermines the UN led consensus on zero tolerance to terrorism."

Pakistan said the United Nation's Report has "rightly" called for a final political solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through meaningful dialogue.

"OHCHR's report has rightly called for final political solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute through meaningful dialogue that includes the people of Kashmir. The lasting solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is an essential imperative for peace, security and stability of South Asia and beyond," a statement issued by Pakistan's Foreign Office said.

Congress too termed the UN human rights report on Kashmir "mischievous and misleading". Congress leader Ahmed Patel said: "We reject any such ploy to interfere in the internal affairs of India as Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. Government deserves our full support to deal with the report."

The statement further stated the United Nations (UN) has a key role to play in the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.