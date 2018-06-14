The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jun 14, 2018

India, All India

Supreme Court refuses to stay UPPSC mains; exam on June 18

PTI
Published : Jun 14, 2018, 11:28 am IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2018, 11:30 am IST

Petitions by some students were dismissed, who had demanded a stay on the mains exams saying UPPSC has not complied with HC order.

A vacation bench of justices U U Lalit and Deepak Gupta allowed the appeal of UPPSC against the high court order. (Photo: File)
 A vacation bench of justices U U Lalit and Deepak Gupta allowed the appeal of UPPSC against the high court order. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay the UP Public Service Commission mains examination slated for June 18 and set aside the Allahabad High Court order for a re-evaluation of answer sheets of the preliminary test.

A vacation bench of justices U U Lalit and Deepak Gupta allowed the appeal of UPPSC against the high court order. 

The bench dismissed a batch of petitions by some students, who had demanded a stay of the mains examination saying UPPSC has not complied with the high court order. 

"We allow the appeal of the UPPSC and set aside the high court order. The petitions seeking stay of mains examination are dismissed," the bench said. 

Tags: union public service commission (upsc), supreme court, upsc 2018
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

