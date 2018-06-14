Split verdict on 18 disqualified AIADMK MLAs, case referred to third judge

Chief Justice Indira Banerjee upholds Speaker's order of disqualifying the MLAs, while Justice M Sundar strikes it down.

The MLAs were disqualified after they had called on Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit expressing lack of confidence in the leadership of Palanisamy and seeking a change of guard. (Photo: File/PTI)

Chennai: A two-judge bench of the Madras High Court today delivered a split verdict after hearing the case against the 18 disqualified MLAs of AIADMK loyal to sidelined leader TTV Dhinakaran.

Chief Justice Indira Banerjee had confirmed the disqualification decision but second judge M Sundar disagreed and struck down the order.

The matter will now be heard by a third judge. The senior-most judge after the chief justice will hear the matter afresh.

With a split verdict by the two-judge bench of the high court, the 18 lawmakers of Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK will remain disqualified for now.

A bunch of petitions was filed by the 18 AIADMK rebel lawmakers who were disqualified in 2017 ahead of a trust vote.

The Madras High Court has put the floor test or bypoll on hold and directed that the 18 seats be kept vacant until its final order.

The court was hearing the case of 18 disqualified AIADMK MLAs for “anti-party activities”.

The ruling AIADMK has 116 MLAs in the 234-seat House, including the Speaker.

The Opposition has a strength of 98, including 89 MLAs of DMK, eight of Congress and one of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

The disqualification of the MLAs has reduced the strength of the House to 216 members.