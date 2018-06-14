The Asian Age | News

Quota in promotion to stay in govt jobs, says Ram Vilas Paswan

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jun 14, 2018, 2:13 am IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2018, 2:12 am IST

The department of personnel and training will soon issue a directive in this regard, he said.

Ram Vilas Paswan
 Ram Vilas Paswan

New Delhi: Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday said that the Supreme Court’s nod to the Centre for resuming reservation in promotion will be applicable in the Union as well as states government jobs.

 “There was some confusion following queries as to whether the court's direction will be applicable only to central government jobs. There is no confusion now. The Centre as well as states will start promoting employees,” Mr Paswan said after a high-level meeting on Wednesday.



A group of ministers, which include home minister Rajnath Singh, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, social justice and empowerment minister Thaawarchand Gehlot and Paswan, among others met earlier in the day to discuss the issue.

 The government has formed the group to hold consultations over issues related to dalit and tribal populations,  he said.  Orders of high courts had resulted in halting reservation for scheduled castes.

