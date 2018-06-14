The Asian Age | News



India

Mangalore reports maximum cases of elderly abuse, Delhi fifth: Survey

Published : Jun 14, 2018
'This year the son has turned out to be the foremost perpetrator, followed by the daughter-in-law,' HelpAge India said.

The maximum amount of elderly abuse happens in Mangalore (47 per cent), followed by Ahmedabad (46 per cent), Bhopal (39 per cent) and Amritsar (35 per cent). (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Delhi is among the top five Indian cities reporting high percentages of elderly abuse with 33 per cent of the elderly population being treated poorly, a new survey has noted.

According to the 23 city report by HelpAge India released on Thursday, the maximum amount of abuse happens in Mangalore (47 per cent), followed by Ahmedabad (46 per cent), Bhopal (39 per cent) and Amritsar (35 per cent).

The study that aimed at understanding the extent, depth, form, frequency and reasons behind such abuse, revealed that nearly one-fourth of the elderly population experienced abuse personally, and often the main abusers were either sons (52 per cent) or daughters-in-law (34 per cent).

“Unfortunately, elder abuse starts at home and from whom they trust the most.

“This year the son has turned out to be the foremost perpetrator, followed by the daughter-in-law who normally is perceived as the primary abuser as per past surveys,” Mathew Cherian, CEO, HelpAge India, said.

Another finding of the report underlined how 82 per cent of the abused elderly do not report the matter to either “maintain confidentiality of family matter” (52 per cent) or “do not know how to deal with problem” (34 per cent).

The latter suggests their lack of awareness, the report noted.

According to the elders participating in the survey, sensitisation of children and strengthening inter-generational bonding is the way forward.

“38 per cent elders feel the most effective way to deal with elder abuse is to sensitize children. Another way of tackling this increasing generation gap between the young and the old, is bridging this technology gap and empowering our elders,” Rohit Prasad, Chief Operating Officer, HelpAge India, said.

Joining hands in the fight against elder abuse, the organisation, along with 300 senior citizens from across the national capital, will hold a candlelight march on Friday at Parliament Street in Delhi.

The charitable organisation also runs a toll-free helpline for elders to be able to reach out for help in case of instances of abuse.

