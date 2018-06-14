The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 14, 2018 | Last Update : 09:49 AM IST

India, All India

Karni Sena threatens to chop off Rajasthan minister's nose, ears for 'rat' remark

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 14, 2018, 9:45 am IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2018, 9:45 am IST

Karni Sena state president also added that she should have remembered the Deepika Padukone incident during the 'Padmaavat controversy'

In a media briefing on Monday, Rajasthan Education Minister Kiran Maheshwari said that as the assembly elections were drawing nearer, the ‘rats’ were coming out of their holes. (Photo: Facebook)
 In a media briefing on Monday, Rajasthan Education Minister Kiran Maheshwari said that as the assembly elections were drawing nearer, the ‘rats’ were coming out of their holes. (Photo: Facebook)

Jaipur: Rajasthan Education Minister Kiran Maheshwari joined the long list of people who have been threatened by the Karni Sena. 

The Shree Rajput Karni Sena threatened to chop off Maheshwari's ears and nose for her comment on the Rajput community. 

According to the Karni Sena, Maheshwari equated the Rajputs with 'rats'. However, she claims that her statement was taken out of context and twisted. 

In a media briefing on Monday, Maheshwari said that as the assembly elections were drawing nearer, the ‘rats’ were coming out of their holes.

This infuriated the Karni Sena. At a press conference on Tuesday, Karni Sena state president Mahipal Singh Makrana warned the minister of dire consequences and demanded an apology. 

He said that "If the minister thinks that Rajputs are 'rats', it will not be good for her nose and ears." 

He also added that she should have remembered the Deepika Padukone incident during the "Padmaavat controversy" before making such a remark. 

A video of Makrana making the statement soon went viral on social media. However, the cabinet minister denied using any offensive language against the Rajputs.

Congress' Rajasthan chief Sachin Pilot also condemned the incident and said Maheshwari should apologise to the entire Rajput community, reported NDTV.

Tags: karni sena, rajput karni sena, rajasthan education minister kiran maheshwari
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid Simmba shoot, Sara goes street shopping with Amrita at Hyderabad's Laad Bazaar

2

Is this what God looks like? Scientists create image of Him

3

Fourth book of Pranab's political memoir series to talk of Rashtrapati Bhavan days

4

Lesbian couple kicked out of Uber by driver for sharing small peck on lips

5

Study reveals how hunger affects some people's emotions

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

The team of ‘Dhadak’ launched the trailer of the film in a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Emotions, Kapoors in spotlight as Janhvi, Ishaan announce arrival

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Salman Khan and most close to him, attended an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and his close ones Katrina, Jacqueline, others dazzle at Iftar bash

Manish Malhotra hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry on Saturday and it was a lovely evening for all of them. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Saturday night, party night for Jacqueline, Janhvi, Karan, Manish and Shilpa

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham