BJP leaders spend night at CM office, say will continue dharna till they ‘expose’ govt

BJP leaders, along with rebel AAP leader Kapil Mishra, are demanding an assurance from Kejriwal to help Delhiites overcome the water “crisis”.(Twitter/@Gupta_vijender)

New Delhi: The indefinite sit-in by BJP leaders at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office in the Delhi secretariat continued on Thursday as they asserted it will go on till they “expose” the state government.

West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma, BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta, who is the leader of opposition in the assembly, Jagdish Pradhan and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and rebel AAP leader Kapil Mishra sat on dharna at the chief minister’s office at around 12 noon on Wednesday.

They are demanding an assurance from Kejriwal to help Delhiites overcome the water “crisis”. After spending over 24 hours, Gupta complained of mosquitoes and locked toilets.

“Troubled by mosquitoes the whole night. The chief minister has also got the office toilet locked. Our dharna will continue till the Kejriwal government is exposed,” he said.

CM @ArvindKejriwal के कार्यलय मे पानी की माँग को लेकर 20 घंटे से है, रात भर मच्छरों से परेशान रहे,CM साहब ने आफिस के टायलेट पर भी ताला लगवा दिया है।

लेकिन

"हर ज़ोर ज़ुल्म की टक्कर मे संघर्ष हमारा नारा है"

AAP की नौटंकी को बेनक़ाब करने के लिये हमारा धरना जारी रहेगा।

वन्दे मातरम् — Vijender Gupta (@Gupta_vijender) June 14, 2018

Gupta said the AAP, including Kejriwal, are spreading “lies” that IAS officers in his government are not working.

“Even sanitation workers are on duty at the secretariat and you(Kejriwalji) are yourself on strike,” Gupta tweeted.

दिल्ली सचिवालय मे सफ़ाई कर्मचारी तक अपना काम कर रहे, और आप @ArvindKejriwal जी इन पर झूठा आरोप लगाकर ख़ुद strike पर हो।

कुछ तो शर्म करो !!! pic.twitter.com/IvrvaFpAKP — Vijender Gupta (@Gupta_vijender) June 14, 2018

Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues are on a sit-in at the office of Lt Governor Anil Baijal for the past four days demanding direction to IAS officers to end their “strike” and approve the doorstep ration delivery scheme of his government.