Thursday, Jun 14, 2018 | Last Update : 10:14 PM IST

India, All India

BJP leaders spend night at CM office, say will continue dharna till they ‘expose’ govt

PTI
Published : Jun 14, 2018, 8:47 pm IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2018, 8:46 pm IST

BJP leaders are demanding an assurance from Kejriwal to help Delhiites overcome the water 'crisis'.

BJP leaders, along with rebel AAP leader Kapil Mishra, are demanding an assurance from Kejriwal to help Delhiites overcome the water “crisis”.(Twitter/@Gupta_vijender)
 BJP leaders, along with rebel AAP leader Kapil Mishra, are demanding an assurance from Kejriwal to help Delhiites overcome the water “crisis”.(Twitter/@Gupta_vijender)

New Delhi: The indefinite sit-in by BJP leaders at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office in the Delhi secretariat continued on Thursday as they asserted it will go on till they “expose” the state government.

West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma, BJP MLAs Vijender Gupta, who is the leader of opposition in the assembly, Jagdish Pradhan and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and rebel AAP leader Kapil Mishra sat on dharna at the chief minister’s office at around 12 noon on Wednesday.

They are demanding an assurance from Kejriwal to help Delhiites overcome the water “crisis”. After spending over 24 hours, Gupta complained of mosquitoes and locked toilets.

“Troubled by mosquitoes the whole night. The chief minister has also got the office toilet locked. Our dharna will continue till the Kejriwal government is exposed,” he said.

Gupta said the AAP, including Kejriwal, are spreading “lies” that IAS officers in his government are not working.

“Even sanitation workers are on duty at the secretariat and you(Kejriwalji) are yourself on strike,” Gupta tweeted.

Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues are on a sit-in at the office of Lt Governor Anil Baijal for the past four days demanding direction to IAS officers to end their “strike” and approve the doorstep ration delivery scheme of his government.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, delhi secretariat, vijender gupta, jagdish pradhan, kapil mishra, anil baijal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

