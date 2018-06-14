Bhaiyyuji Maharaj makes trusted aide his assets’ caretaker

Police sources admitted that his alleged suicide death still shrouded in mystery.

Bhopal: Self-styled “godman” Bhaiyyuji Maharaj, who had left his followers as well as his ilk shocked by allegedly shooting himself dead on Tuesday, has left a “note” wishing his “trusted” servant to take care of his all mobile and immobile properties.

The 12-line “wish” scribbled in a page of a pocket notebook has been recovered in the room where he allegedly ended his life a little after 12 in the afternoon on Tuesday, according to Indore deputy inspector general of police Harinarayan Mishra.

“My all powers of finance, properties, bank account, all powers of signing authority will be Vinayak because I am having trust in Vinayak. I am writing this without pressure…...”, his purported wish read.

The note entrusting his servant Vinayak to take the responsibility of looking after his all his properties including bank accounts was found in the same pocket notebook in which he had purportedly assigned the cause of his taking extreme step.

Vinayak has been with the deceased spiritual leader for the past 16 years and he was considered his trusted aide, Mr Mishra said.

“We have taken Vinayak’s statement and he may be asked to depose before police again,” Mr Mishra indicated and added that statements of all the family members and people related to the deceased spiritual leader’s ashram have also been taken.

Police sources admitted that his alleged suicide death still shrouded in mystery. “It seems to be a clear case of suicide. But, cause of provocation for taking extreme step was yet to be ascertained. Probe is on,” he added.

Police probe has revealed that the “god man” had been under stress for the past one and half years after his second marriage.