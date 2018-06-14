The Asian Age | News

Aircel-Maxis: Charges filed against Karti Chidambaram

The court has now posted the matter to July 4 for consideration of the chargesheet.

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed its chargesheet against Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union minister and Congress leader P. Chidambaram, in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate also mentioned the name of former union minister Chidambaram at various places in the chargesheet, filed before a local court here. However, he has not been arrayed as an accused in the probe report submitted by the agency before Additional Sessions Judge Ruby Alka Gupta. The court has now posted the matter to July 4 for consideration of the chargesheet.

Special Public Prosecutors Nitesh Rana and N.K. Matta, appearing for the ED, told the court that a total of Rs 1.16 crore allegedly belonging to Karti Chidambaram, has been attached by the agency.

