The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 14, 2018 | Last Update : 08:02 AM IST

India, All India

18 killed, 35 injured as bus overturns in UP

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Jun 14, 2018, 6:04 am IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2018, 6:03 am IST

The accident took place about 25 kilometres from the Mainpuri district headquarters.

The Uttar Pradesh police inspects the site of a bus accident in Manipuri district. (Photo: AFP)
 The Uttar Pradesh police inspects the site of a bus accident in Manipuri district. (Photo: AFP)

Lucknow: Eighteen people were killed and 35 injured when a bus overturned after hitting a divider in Tirathpur village on the Mainpuri-Etawah road early on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place about 25 kilometres from the Mainpuri district headquarters.

Mainpuri ASP Om Prakash Singh said that the bus, with over 70 passengers, was coming from Jaipur in Rajasthan and was on its way to Farukkhabad.

Initial investigations suggest that the driver of the bus was speeding when the vehicle hit the road divider. The collision led to the bus being overturned. The ASP said that 17 persons died in the accident on the spot and one passengers died during treatment. Those with serious injuries have been referred to hospitals in Agra. The bus driver, who lost his leg in the accident, has been admitted to the PGI in Sefai in Etawah.

The ASP said that efforts are on to identify the victims that include 16 men and one woman.

The police officer said the private bus was carrying mostly labourers, who work in brick kilns and were returning to their native villages.

Some passengers who were sleeping on the roof of the bus also lost their lives. The bus was registered in Farukkhabad and the police is trying to identify its owner.

Meanwhile, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the death of the passengers in the bus accident. He has announced a compensation of `2 lakhs each for the families of the deceased and `50,000 for the injured.

The chief minister also instructed officers to take all measures possible for the appropriate treatment of those injured.

Tags: yogi adityanath, road accident
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid Simmba shoot, Sara goes street shopping with Amrita at Hyderabad's Laad Bazaar

2

Is this what God looks like? Scientists create image of Him

3

Fourth book of Pranab's political memoir series to talk of Rashtrapati Bhavan days

4

Lesbian couple kicked out of Uber by driver for sharing small peck on lips

5

Study reveals how hunger affects some people's emotions

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

The team of ‘Dhadak’ launched the trailer of the film in a star-studded event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak: Emotions, Kapoors in spotlight as Janhvi, Ishaan announce arrival

Several celebrities from the film industry, including Salman Khan and most close to him, attended an Iftar party hosted by politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman and his close ones Katrina, Jacqueline, others dazzle at Iftar bash

Manish Malhotra hosted a bash for his friends from the film industry on Saturday and it was a lovely evening for all of them. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Saturday night, party night for Jacqueline, Janhvi, Karan, Manish and Shilpa

Bollywood celebs Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive photos of glamorous B-town celebs right here. (Pictues: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Salman, Ajay, Janhvi, Jacqueline, Malaika step out in style

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham