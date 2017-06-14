The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 14, 2017 | Last Update : 01:41 PM IST

India, All India

With Army's help, 9 Kashmiri students crack IIT entrance exam

PTI
Published : Jun 14, 2017, 12:10 pm IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2017, 12:11 pm IST

The project, named after Bihar's 'Super 30', aims to support talented, underprivileged students of Kashmir to achieve educational success.

Army Chief Bipin Rawat congratulates the qualified candidates of the Super 30. (Photo: Twitter | @adgpi)
 Army Chief Bipin Rawat congratulates the qualified candidates of the Super 30. (Photo: Twitter | @adgpi)

New Delhi: As many as 28 students from Kashmir belonging to economically weaker sections have made to top institutions like IITs and NITs with the help of the Army's 'Kashmir Super 30' initiative.

The project, named after Bihar's 'Super 30', aims to support talented, underprivileged students of Kashmir to achieve educational success by providing engineering entrance exam coaching.

A total of 40 students were enrolled under the project.

Of which, 35 boys were given coaching in Srinagar and five girls in Delhi/NCR.

Of them, 26 boys and two girls have qualified the IIT-JEE mains exam. Further, out of 28 students, nine made it to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technologies (IITs), an official release said.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency, felicitated these students at a function organised here.

Addressing the students, Singh said that these students have set an example before others to follow.

He also appreciated the Indian Army for its contribution.

Singh said that people are indebted to the Indian Army which serves the nation not only in the times of disturbance, but also in the times of peace by working in various situations such as flood relief measures.

He said Kashmir has the best talents.

Singh said that in the civil services exam result declared recently, 14 students from Jammu and Kashmir have made it to the list.

The students of the 'Kashmir Super 30' initiative of the Indian Army are being guided by training partners, Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership (CSRL) and Petronet LNG Limited (PLL).

The minister complimented Petronet for its efforts in supporting these children.

He said that the job which they were performing was not small and they were making a real contribution in the lives of these students with their sincerity and commitment.

Major General RP Khalita, General Officer Commanding, 19 Infantry Division, Indian Army, Prabhat Singh, MD and CEO of Petronet LNG Ltd, and other officers were present at the event.

Tags: indian army, education system, indian institute of technology, kashmir super 30
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC Champions Trophy: Bangladesh fan disrespects Indian flag

2

Salman and Prabhas to star in the same film? Here's the truth

3

ISRO to flight-test semi-cryogenic engine by 2021

4

New Delhi: Rawat meets, congratulates 'Super 40' Kashmiri students for clearing JEE

5

Are voice assistants helpful?

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham