UP Cong leader calls Rahul Gandhi 'Pappu' on WhatsApp group, sacked

Published : Jun 14, 2017, 6:39 pm IST
 Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Meerut (UP): Congress district president of Meerut, Vinay Pradhan, was sacked from all party posts for addressing Vice President Rahul Gandhi as "Pappu" on a party's local WhatsApp group. 

"Rahul Gandhi is also known as 'Pappu' by a section of people in this country. People of this country are witness to the fact that Pappu has never taken to a lavish lifestyle," the WhatsApp message read.

The senior party leaders and Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Raj Babbar did not approve it and Pradhan was removed from all party posts on Tuesday.

However, Pradhan claimed that the message was not sent by him and alleged that some people were trying to defame him.

Tags: rahul gandhi, whatsapp, vinay pradhan
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut

