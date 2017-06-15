The Asian Age | News

‘Take cue from us,’ Nitish says Yogi ahead of UP CM’s Bihar visit

PTI
Published : Jun 14, 2017, 9:22 pm IST
Ahead of Yogi's Darbhanga visit, Nitish Kumar asks UP CM to implement liqour ban, 50 per cent reservation for women in local bodies.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (Photo: AP)
Darbhanga: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday urged his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath, who will be visiting Bihar on Thursday, not to come 'empty handed' but implement the liqour ban and 50 per cent reservation for women in local bodies.

"You (Adityanath) should take cue from us and implement liqour ban and 50 per cent reservation for women in local bodies," Kumar told a public meeting here after laying foundations of development projects worth Rs 300 crore.

Taking a dig at the much-hyped Darbhanga visit of Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, Kumar said "He must be coming empty handed whereas I am here to launch various development schemes."

The Bihar Chief Minister also had a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for non-fulfilment of various promises made to Bihar during the 2014 general elections and assembly polls in the state the next year saying "We implement whatever works we promise, but others forget about it."

Kumar took a potshot at cow vigilants and said that they should learn to take care of stray bovines before taking law into their own hands to deal with those involved in trade of animals.

He claimed that the liqour ban has become a runaway success in Bihar and asked BJP-ruled states to follow suit.

Kumar said that his government will launch a total de-addiction drive as follow up action after the success of the liqour ban.

Tags: nitish kumar, chief minister yogi adityanath, bihar chief minister, darbhanga
Location: India, Bihar, Darbhanga

