States, Centre to meet on security issues

New Delhi: The Centre has convened a meeting of state home ministers on July 3 in the Capital to discuss various issues related to the country’s internal security scenario. The meeting, to be chaired by home minister Rajnath Singh, will discuss a host of issues including those of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, growing influence of ISIS, recent increase in Naxal incidents, cross-border terror and circulation of fake currency.

The day-long conference is the first being organised by the NDA government in the last three years, while during the UPA regime it used to be an annual affair. Apart from state home ministers, senior officials from central intelligence and security agencies will also participate in the meeting. While the focus will remain on violence in Kashmir and increased Maoist activities, there will be detailed deliberations on activities of ISIS, which has been effectively using the social media to radicalise the youth in the country. In addition, increasing threats from subversive elements from the sea-route, particularly to the coastal states, will also be taken up.

“We will also discuss concrete strategies that can deal with emerging threats like ISIS and coastal security plan. On its part, the Centre will ensure that it gives all the adequate support to the state security units in further enhancing their capacity,’’ a senior security official said.

The issue of better co-ordination among different states on security matters will also be taken up.

“On some common issues, like say Naxal operations, the states can pool their resources instead of working in isolation. Same can be done by the border states also. These aspects will also be looked into,” the official added.