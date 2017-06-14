The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 14, 2017 | Last Update : 03:06 AM IST

India, All India

States, Centre to meet on security issues

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 14, 2017, 2:32 am IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2017, 2:32 am IST

The issue of better co-ordination among different states on security matters will also be taken up.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Centre has convened a meeting of state home ministers on July 3 in the Capital to discuss various issues related to the country’s internal security scenario. The meeting, to be chaired by home minister Rajnath Singh, will discuss a host of issues including those of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, growing influence of ISIS, recent increase in Naxal incidents, cross-border terror and circulation of fake currency.

The day-long conference is the first being organised by the NDA government in the last three years, while during the UPA regime it used to be an annual affair. Apart from state home ministers, senior officials from central intelligence and security agencies will also participate in the meeting. While the focus will remain on violence in Kashmir and increased Maoist activities, there will be detailed deliberations on activities of ISIS, which has been effectively using the social media to radicalise the youth in the country. In addition, increasing threats from subversive elements from the sea-route, particularly to the coastal states, will also be taken up.

“We will also discuss concrete strategies that can deal with emerging threats like ISIS and coastal security plan. On its part, the Centre will ensure that it gives all the adequate support to the state security units in further enhancing their capacity,’’ a senior security official said.

The issue of better co-ordination among different states on security matters will also be taken up.

“On some common issues, like say Naxal operations, the states can pool their resources instead of working in isolation. Same can be done by the border states also. These aspects will also be looked into,” the official added.

Tags: isis, rajnath singh, maoist
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

New Delhi: Rawat meets, congratulates 'Super 40' Kashmiri students for clearing JEE

2

Voice assistants on smartphones are an unnecessary stupid bloat

3

British-Indian entrepreneur Ponnam Gupta buys Virat Kohli painting for 2.9 million pounds

4

Tamil vada seller gets money from Facebook campaign for surgery

5

Act to preserve US Prez Trump’s social media activities named ‘covfefe’ after viral tweet

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham