The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 14, 2017 | Last Update : 03:06 AM IST

India, All India

Star Punjab cop held with huge drug haul

THE ASIAN AGE. | TANVEER THAKUR
Published : Jun 14, 2017, 12:54 am IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2017, 2:30 am IST

Inderjit Singh, known for his links with senior cops, was famous in the Punjab Police for catching large hauls of drugs.

Initially limited to some regions, the problem has now spread in the entire state with Amritsar and Tarn Taran topping the list.
 Initially limited to some regions, the problem has now spread in the entire state with Amritsar and Tarn Taran topping the list.

Chandigarh: With the arrest of Punjab Police inspector Inderjit Singh on the charges of drug trafficking, the nexus between police and drug traffickers has surfaced once again. The Punjab Special Task Force arrested the accused on the charges of drug trafficking and seized a huge cache of drugs, arms and ammunition from his residence.

During the raids at his Jalandhar Police Lines house and his Phagwara house, drugs as well as weapons worth over several crore were seized, said STF additional director general of police, H.S. Sidhu.

“The police seized 7kg of narcotics, including 4kg of heroin, an Italy-made .9 mm pistol, live cartridges of various calibers and Rs 16.50 lakh cash.”

Inspector Inderjit, close to many high-police officers, was famous for catching large quantities of drugs.

Sources said he was under the scanner ever since he was posted as the CIA in-charge in Tarn Taran. The STF analysed total 13 cases of recovery by him in the district and found that despite huge recovery — as high as 19kg heroin in one case — all accused were freed. At that time, local Akali leaders came to his rescue.

STF head Harpreet Sidhu said the accused used to tamper with witness records before presenting the case before the court.

“Courts raised questions over the probe in controversial cases, but they went unnoticed. We are analysing his other cases too,” said Mr Sidhu. Sources added that five graft cases were registered against the accused since 1998. “In one case, the accused stopped the attachment of a drug peddler’s property. His style of helping peddlers was blunt,” an STF member said. “Even we were not expecting such a big recovery of heroin and smack,” said the ADGP.

His modus operandi was simple. He would nab smugglers with drugs and seek favours from them for their acquittal.

Gangster Prince, arrested by the STF two months ago, is said to have given information against the accused. Sources said a case filed by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau under Sections 7, 8 and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, is also pending against him.

Punjab is facing a huge drug trafficking problem for many years.

The state, being a border state, has become a major transit point for drugs from Afganistan and Pakistan. In most cases, drug traffickers have the patronage of local cops and politicians.

Tags: inderjit singh, punjab special task force, drug haul

MOST POPULAR

1

New Delhi: Rawat meets, congratulates 'Super 40' Kashmiri students for clearing JEE

2

Voice assistants on smartphones are an unnecessary stupid bloat

3

British-Indian entrepreneur Ponnam Gupta buys Virat Kohli painting for 2.9 million pounds

4

Tamil vada seller gets money from Facebook campaign for surgery

5

Act to preserve US Prez Trump’s social media activities named ‘covfefe’ after viral tweet

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham