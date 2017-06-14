Rajnath Singh: Don’t hurt good ties with Myanmar

Singh said the “brave soldiers” of the Assam Rifles guard the Indo-Myanmar border with courage and dedication.

Aizawl: Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asked the Assam Rifles personnel to take extreme precaution while guarding the porous Indo-Myanmar border so that India’s cordial relations with the neighboring country do not get hurt.

Addressing a ‘Sainik Sammelan’ at headquarters of the 46 battalion of India’s oldest paramilitary force, Mr Singh said the country’s relations with Myanmar are friendly and hence extreme precautions have to be taken while guarding the international border. “The Assam Rifles have to make sure that this relation does not get hurt. You have to take precautions so that the warmth in our relations is maintained,” he said.

The home minister said unlike a completely sealed border, guarding a boundary which is open or porous is a tough task and requires patience, determination and wisdom.

“Specially in a situation where people are allowed to visit the neighboring country, the task of the Assam Rifles is tough. In such a situation, the Assam Rifles is doing a great job which should be appreciated,” he said.

Mr Singh said the “brave soldiers” of the Assam Rifles guard the Indo-Myanmar border with courage and dedication. “I congratulate them for their service to the nation,” he said.

The home minister said the Assam Rifles has to play a multi-dimensional role while securing the border that include maintaining friendly relations with the people of the Northeast. The home minister also referred to a recently launched mobile app where the paramilitary personnel can write about their grievances.