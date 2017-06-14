The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 14, 2017 | Last Update : 03:06 AM IST

India, All India

Pregnant women should control lust, shun eggs: Ayush ministry

PTI
Published : Jun 14, 2017, 2:34 am IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2017, 2:33 am IST

Naik told PTI that the booklet, published three years ago, is a compilation of yoga practices that are believed to help pregnant women.

Shripad Naik
 Shripad Naik

New Delhi: Pregnant women should control lust, hang “beautiful” pictures on the wall and shun non-vegetarian food if they wish to have a healthy baby, a booklet released by the government’s Ayush ministry says.

The booklet — ‘Mother and Child Care’ — was distributed at a recent function here, presided over by the minister of state for Ayush, Shripad Naik, ahead of the International Day for Yoga observed on June 21. “Pregnant women should detach themselves from desire, anger, attachment, hatred and lust. Avoid bad company and be with good people,” the tract, issued by the government-funded Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy, says.

Minister Naik told PTI that the booklet, published three years ago, is a compilation of yoga practices that are believed to help pregnant women.

“The booklet does not contain any advice on abstaining from sex,” he said.

The booklet has a list of items that it believes pregnant women should steer clear of. “Avoid tea, coffee, sugar, white flour products, garam masala, fried and oily items, egg and non-veg etc,” it says.

It advises them to have “spiritual” thoughts and read the life histories of “great personalities”.

The booklet recommends hanging “good and beautiful pictures” on bedroom walls, which, it says, will also have a positive impact on the foetus.

“The booklet puts together relevant facts culled out from clinical practice in the fields of yoga and naturopathy. It also contains wisdom accumulated over many centuries of yogic practice,” Mr Naik said.    

Tags: pregnant women, ayush ministry, shripad naik
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

New Delhi: Rawat meets, congratulates 'Super 40' Kashmiri students for clearing JEE

2

Voice assistants on smartphones are an unnecessary stupid bloat

3

British-Indian entrepreneur Ponnam Gupta buys Virat Kohli painting for 2.9 million pounds

4

Tamil vada seller gets money from Facebook campaign for surgery

5

Act to preserve US Prez Trump’s social media activities named ‘covfefe’ after viral tweet

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham