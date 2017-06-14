The Asian Age | News



MP farmers’ stir: 2 more farmers end life taking toll to 7

PTI
Published : Jun 14, 2017, 8:05 pm IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2017, 8:07 pm IST

Loan burden forced the two farmers to drink pesticide, commit suicide.

Two more farmers commit suicide in MP, seven in one week. (Representation)
 Two more farmers commit suicide in MP, seven in one week. (Representation)

Bhopal: Two farmers have committed suicide in Balaghat and Barwani districts of Madhya Pradesh since Tuesday evening, police said on Wednesday.

This takes the number of farmer suicides reported in the state since June 8 to seven.

The reports come in the wake of a slew of measures announced by the state government to mollify agitating farmers and death of five protesters in police firing in Mandsaur district on June 6.

Ramesh Basene, 42, ended his life by drinking pesticide at Ballarpur village in Balaghat district Wednesday morning. He died at the district hospital, police said.

Basene's wife Jankibai said that he was worried, being unable to repay a loan of Rs 1.5 lakh. The authorities however did not confirm whether indebtedness led to the suicide.

"A tehsildar has been sent to the village for inquiry," said the district collector Bharat Yadav.

Another farmer, Shomla, 60, allegedly committed suicide by drinking pesticide at Pisnawal in Barwani district Tuesday evening.

Sub-inspector R Mujalde of Sendhwa police station said that as per Shomla's wife, he had taken a loan of Rs 2 lakh from a private lender and he also owed Rs 1 lakh to a bank.

He was finding it difficult to repay the loans, she told police.

Since June 8, the state, roiled by farmers' protest, has witnessed a total of seven farmer suicides. Earlier incidents were reported from Sehore, Hoshangabad, Raisen and Vidisha districts.

