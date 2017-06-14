Denied bail, Karnataka ex-CM moves Karnataka HC

Sources in SIT claim investigation has revealed the company deposited the money into the bank account of his son, Gagan Baderiya.

Bengaluru: Within hours of the special court hearing the Janthakal mining case refusing him bail, former chief minister and Janata Dal (S) state chief, H.D. Kumaraswamy, approached the Karnataka high court for anticipatory bail on Tuesday.

Seeing the special court reject his bail application in the morning, Mr Kumaraswamy’s legal team swung into action and filed for anticipatory bail in the high court in the afternoon, urging for early hearing of the petition.

Mr Kumaraswamy, who has been summoned by the Lokayukta’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) which is looking into the case, has been accused of putting pressure on IAS officer, Ganga Ram Baderiya, when he was chief minister to renew the mining lease of Janthakal Enterprises in violation of various norms. The officer was arrested by SIT for allegedly receiving kickbacks to the tune of Rs 10 lakh from the mining company to renew its licence in 2007 when he was director of the Mines and Geology Department. Sources in SIT claim investigation has revealed the company deposited the money into the bank account of his son, Gagan Baderiya.

It is alleged that not only was the company’s mining lease renewed in violation of regulations, but it was also unduly favoured in the grant of a work permit to lift its old dump in Holalkere taluk, Chitradurga district.