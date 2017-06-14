The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 14, 2017 | Last Update : 03:06 AM IST

India, All India

Centre rushes more forces to Darjeeling

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 14, 2017, 1:42 am IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2017, 1:42 am IST

Two parties — All India Gorkha League (AIGL) and Jan Andolan Party (JAP) — did not attend the meeting, but backed the call for a separate state.

Security personnel stand guard during a protest by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha in Darjeeling Hills. (Photo: PTI)
 Security personnel stand guard during a protest by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha in Darjeeling Hills. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Kolkata: The Centre on Tuesday rushed 600 more paramilitary personnel, including 200 women, to tackle the increasing violence in the Darjeeling hills, and sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government on the situation there. These forces are in addition to the 400-strong paramilitary contingent already stationed in West Bengal which had been rushed to Darjeeling.

The all-party meeting called by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) in Darjeeling on Tuesday afternoon, meanwhile, unanimously decided to fight for a separate state of Gorkhaland. Five parties and an apolitical body attended the meet, including the GJM, Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), Gorkhaland Rajya Nirman Morcha, Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh (apolitical), the Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxists and BJP.

Two parties — All India Gorkha League (AIGL) and Jan Andolan Party (JAP) — did not attend the meeting, but backed the call for a separate state. “We unanimously decided to fight for Gorkhaland,” GJM general secretary Roshan Giri told reporters after the meeting.

Political experts said this was a setback and a direct challenge to Trinamul Congress supremo and chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who had made it clear that the Hills could not be divided.

In New Delhi, the Centre also conveyed to the state government that it was willing to provide all support to help normalise the situation and more reinforcements could be rushed to the state if required. “We are in close touch with state government officials and monitoring the situation on a regular basis. Whatever assistance the state needs we are willing to provide and we hope things will improve in the next few days. If the state administration needs help to take out stranded tourists, even that can be organised,” a home ministry official said.

The situation in the Hills was no better on the second day of the indefinite strike called by the GJM as the agitation spread to adjacent areas of Darjeeling. The tea gardens in the Hills also went into protest mode, with the protesters holding dharnas in some areas.

In the morning, protesters held a rally from Chowk Bazar and entered the office of the district magistrate after travelling through different parts of the Hills. As the police team led by SP Akhilesh Chaturvedi urged them to go back, GJM supporters began to throw stones and bricks at the police. The police then resorted to a lathicharge to disperse them.

Tags: darjeeling, gorkha janmukti morcha, mamata banerjee

MOST POPULAR

1

New Delhi: Rawat meets, congratulates 'Super 40' Kashmiri students for clearing JEE

2

Voice assistants on smartphones are an unnecessary stupid bloat

3

British-Indian entrepreneur Ponnam Gupta buys Virat Kohli painting for 2.9 million pounds

4

Tamil vada seller gets money from Facebook campaign for surgery

5

Act to preserve US Prez Trump’s social media activities named ‘covfefe’ after viral tweet

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Hundreds of kites from 20 countries were taken to the sky at the festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds participate in Vietnam's International Kite Festival

Erin Einbender helps empower abandoned dogs through her craft. (Photo: Instagram / Cone of Fame)

Woman decorates abandoned dogs' cones to empower them

The country's month-long annual festival kicked off on June 10. (Photo: AP)

Traditional rituals and performances celebrated at Bali Arts Festival

Syrian Artist Abdallah Al Omari painted a photo series of the refugee crisis using world leaders to play victims of the war. (Photo: Instagram/AbdallaAlOmari)

Syrian artist portrays refugee crisis through world leaders in bold series

Kelsey Krajewski's aims reuse and recycle things instead of buying new supplies.(Photo: Instagram/Kelsey Krajewski )

Environmentalist creates abstract art out of colourful trash

Artist Dan Rawlings from UK uses scrap metal like vans and signboards to make creative and intricate tree designs created by etching. (Photo: Facebook/Instagram/DanRawlings)

Artist makes unique tree designs from scrap metal

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham