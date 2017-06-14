The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 14, 2017 | Last Update : 04:42 PM IST

India, All India

Centre assures Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram govt help to deal with floods

ANI
Published : Jun 14, 2017, 3:24 pm IST
Updated : Jun 14, 2017, 3:24 pm IST

Rijiju also tweeted that 24×7 control room of the Ministry of Home Affairs was monitoring severe landslides and floods in these states.

MoS for Home Kiren Rijiju (Photo: PTI)
 MoS for Home Kiren Rijiju (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Centre, on Wednesday, assured the Arunachal Pradesh and the Mizoram government that it would provide them all assistance to deal with the floods.

Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter and tweeted: "MHA is monitoring the heavy flood situations in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram & other States for necessary help (sic)."

He further said that the government was in constant touch with State Govts.

"All paramilitary, Army, Border Road Organisation (BRO) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are moving on for necessary help to the State Govts."

Rijiju further tweeted that 24×7 control room of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was monitoring severe landslides and floods in these states for necessary help.

At least eight persons, including a mother of twin babies, have been killed and six others are missing after flash floods caused by heavy rainfall wreaked havoc at Tlabung sub divisional area in Mizoram's Lunglei district.

As many as 350 houses have been submerged in different parts of the state in the flash floods. Paddy fields of at least 8 villages are also submerged by the flood.

Tlawng River, which runs through Aizawl, has also risen above danger level. The water almost rose to the Bailey Bridge which runs over it and 15 houses have been swept by the flood.

At least 52 families are being evacuated.

In the capital Aizawl town, at least five houses are destroyed and landslides have blocked several roads. However, roads are being cleared and rescue operations carried out.

Incessant rains in the last two days wreaked havoc in Mizoram. This is the first time Aizawl district has witnessed flash floods.

Temporary shelters are being arranged by each village authority, and the state authority is yet to take stock of the damages as connectivity and communication lines have been snapped by the bad weather.

Tags: national disaster response force, kiren rijiju, flood relief
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Idiot-box alternatives: Top video-streaming services to use

2

'Will not be shushed': Sen Kamala Harris interrupted by male colleagues again

3

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, J7 Max launched with Samsung Pay Mini and Social Camera

4

ICC Champions Trophy: Bangladesh fan disrespects Indian flag

5

Salman and Prabhas to star in the same film? Here's the truth

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham